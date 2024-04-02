Sports
Manchester United's Raphael Varane opens up about the damage caused by football concussion
Raphael Varane has said he suffered concussion during several football matches and that his body was damaged by heading during matches.
The Manchester United defender believes a lack of understanding around head injuries has proven detrimental to him and other footballers, while he has called for limited use of the ball in training.
In an interview with LEquipeVarane outlined specific incidents of concussion during matches for France and Real Madrid, and the impact this had on his performances in subsequent matches.
The 30-year-old told how he suffered a concussion during France's 2014 World Cup final against Nigeria after the football hit his temple, and claimed he played the rest of the game on autopilot.
If someone had spoken to me at the time, I don't even know if I could have responded, Varane recalled. I don't remember the match after this incident.
He explained how he lost his appetite, became dehydrated and lost weight, but these symptoms were not enough to stop him from wanting to play against Germany in the quarter-final.
Varane said he did not feel at full capacity for the match, which France lost 1-0, but explained that he had not spoken publicly about the experience for a decade because he did not want it to sound like an excuse.
He added: What we will never know is what would have happened if I had been hit in the head again. Considering that repeated concussions have potentially fatal consequences, I was not a family man at the time. But today I have three children and I think differently.
Varane described a similar incident six years later, when he was substituted for Real Madrid in a La Liga match against Getafe after taking a ball to the head and suffering from extreme fatigue for several days afterwards.
His next match was against Manchester City in the second leg of a Champions League last-16 tie. The centre-back explained that he did not feel well after the warm-up, after which he felt like a spectator during the match. He had an off night and made mistakes in the build-up to scoring two goals in a 2-1 defeat.
Varane said he only became aware of micro-concussions and head impacts leading to concussions this season, when Manchester United players were advised not to head the ball more than 10 times in training.
However, this warning cannot be repeated in live match situations. Varane acknowledged that you feel tired after repeated head movements, but that can still carry a stigma.
He added that limiting headers in training is an important step, while also calling for headers not to be used on children. He has a seven-year-old son who plays football, and he advises him not to head the ball.
Manchester United are back in action on Thursday with a trip to Chelsea.
(Michael Regan/Getty Images)
