Gophers hockey CEO Jimmy Snuggerud announces he will remain with the team





Gophers sophomore forward Jimmy Snuggerud, who led the team with 21 goals this season, will return for his junior season, the program announced Tuesday. Snuggerud, a first-round draft pick (No. 23 overall) of the St. Louis Blues in 2022, was considered a risk to sign a professional contract after the Gophers' season ended Saturday with a 6-3 loss to Boston University in the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional finals. Instead, he returns and tries to build on a career high of 21 goals and 29 assists as a freshman on par with Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies and 34 points this season while playing primarily with freshman Oliver Moore and junior Rhett Pitlick. “This year has been a lot, I have learned so much as a player and as a person,” Snuggerud said after the regional final on Saturday. “I learned so much by being in different situations and different roles.” The 19-year-old Snuggerud started the 2023/24 season strongly, scoring five goals in the first three games. However, his goal scoring could be streaky, as evidenced by a pair of four-game goalless spells in the first half of the season and a seven-game drought in the second half. At the World Junior Championships in Sweden, Snuggerud played a key role in Team USA winning the gold medal. He scored five goals, assisted on three goals and was a plus-7 in six games as the United States remained undefeated. He carried over that hot streak in his return to the Gophers, scoring two goals in the opener of a series against Colorado College and adding a hat trick the next night against the Tigers. He had two goals and an assist in three Big Ten tournament games, but then went without a point in the Sioux Falls Regional. In a statement released by the program, Snuggerud said: “I am excited to announce that I will be returning to the University of Minnesota next season. It has been a difficult end to this season and I feel like we still have some unfinished business to accomplish .” I am committed to this team and look forward to the opportunity next year with the Gophers. I saw Brock Faber come back for his junior year and I feel like I can follow the same path as Brock to the NHL and help the Gophers get a win. National Championship.” Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong released a statement regarding Snuggerud's decision. “After speaking with Jimmy and his family over the past few days, the organization fully supports his decision to commit to the University of Minnesota for another season,” Rutherford said. “We look forward to his continued development to be a solid contributor to the St. Louis Blues in the future by playing a leadership role for the Golden Gophers against top college competition next year.”

