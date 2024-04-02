Men's tennis heads to Fort Worth, Orlando to take on No. 3 TCU and No. 24 UCF – BYU Athletics – Official Athletics Website





PROVO, Utah – BYU men's tennis begins a two-match road trip this week in the first Big 12 road games, facing No. 3 TCU on Thursday and No. 24 UCF on Saturday. The battle with TCU will rekindle an old rivalry in the Mountain West Conference, while Saturday's game at UCF will be the first meeting between the schools of all time. Competition information TCU

-Start time: Thursday, April 4 at 4:30 PM MDT

-Location: Bayard Friedman Tennis Center

–Live stats

–PlaySight livestream

UCF

-Start time: Saturday, April 6 at 4:00 PM MDT

– Location: UCF Collegiate Tennis Center

–Live stats

-Livestream: available soon Despite two team losses last week in Provo, Jack Barnett and Wally Thayne posted two singles victories against No. 27 Baylor. Barnett registered an impressive 6-2, 6-2 takedown of No. 50 Tadeas Paroulek, while Thayne fought back from a first-set loss to defeat No. 74 Zsombor Velcz 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. At No. 1 singles, Barnett earned a spot at No. 123 in the ITA's latest rankings released on Tuesday. The senior is 9-6 per year. Thayne is 13-4 at No. 2 singles, including a 2-2 record in Big 12 play, as the junior also defeated Oklahoma State's No. 70 Isaac Becroft on March 21. Against No. 4 Texas, Thayne and Zach Fuchs scored a doubles win (6-2) over No. 53 Eliot Spizzirri and Siem Woldeab. The duo is 8-5 combined this season. BYU (11-7, 0-4 Big 12) has kept things close in conference play, going 4-2 in three of four games with several close tiebreaker losses. Thayne and Fuchs dropped a 6-7 (6) tiebreak to Baylor's No. 40 tandem last Saturday, as Fuchs also nearly pulled off a singles win over No. 88 Deven Badenhorst before falling in a third-set tiebreak 3-6, 6-2 fell. 6-7 (6). Barnett came close to a second-set win over No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri of Texas on Thursday with set-point opportunities before eventually falling to a 5-7 tiebreak loss, while Tygen Goldammer and TJ Wells nearly captured the decisive doubles point against the Longhorns in a 6-7. 5) tiebreak defeat. In singles this year, Fuchs is 10-5, while sophomore Redd Owen is 12-5. Freshmen Goldammer and David Duong are 9-6 and 7-3 at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively. No. 3 TCU comments

-2023-24 record: 16-3, 2-2 Big 12

-The Horned Frogs are fresh off a 4-0 victory over No. 26 Oklahoma State on Saturday, March 30. The program has wins over 11 ranked schools this season, including seven top-15 wins.

-Head coach David Roditi is in his fourteenth season at the helm in Fort Worth, with a record of 266-102 (.723). Roditi led the Horned Frogs to back-to-back ITA Indoor National Championships in 2022 and 2023 and led the program to nine consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 appearances.

-Last season, TCU won the Big 12 tournament title en route to a Final Four appearance and No. 4 final ranking.

-The Horned Frogs' veteran roster features seven returning players, including 2023 All-Big 12 Second Team Singles winner Jack Pinnington and three-time All-American Jake Fearnley. Both are currently among the top 10 singles athletes in the country.

-Nationally Ranked Athletes: Singles – Jack Pinnington (No. 7), Jake Fearnley (No. 9), Pedro Vives (No. 54), Lui Maxted (No. 58), Sebastian Gorzny (No. 70). Doubles – Sebastian Gorzny/Pedro Vives (No. 3), Duncan Chan/Lui Maxted (No. 70). Series information

-Series record: TCU leads 10-4

-Last meeting: BYU won 4-3 on April 10, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas. No. 24 UCF notes

-2023-24 record: 16-3, 2-2 Big 12

-The Knights recently fell 0-4 to No. 22 Oklahoma on Saturday, March 30, but have posted two Big 12 wins over No. 27 Baylor (4-0) and No. 26 Oklahoma State (4-3). UCF has five ranked wins this year.

-Head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess is in his first season after taking over the program in August 2023. Tuesday's No. 24 ranking is UCF's highest of the season.

-Last season, UCF finished 11-12 and 5-1 in conference play during its final season as a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The Knights last appeared in an NCAA Tournament in 2021, advancing to the second round.

-UCF returns Yassine Dlimi, the AAC Freshman of the Year and last year's All-Conference Team Singles recipient, in addition to All-Conference Team Singles/Dubles honoree Lleyton Cronge. Series information

-Series Record: 0-0, Saturday is the first meeting of all time

