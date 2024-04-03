Sports
How table tennis rebuilds the brain at Colorado Mesa University
Colorado Mesa University promotes groundbreaking advances in neurological research through table tennis. On April 6, the CMU Table Tennis Club and the Grand Junction NeuroPong Chapter are teaming up to raise money and awareness for people with multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's and dementia. Game for Brains will welcome “anyone with brains” to a competitive and fun table tennis tournament. The man behind the mission: former physician and MS warrior, Dr. Antonio Barbera. He visited a table tennis practice to share his story and goals for the local NeuroPong chapter fundraising event.
Then at Dr. Barbera was diagnosed with MS, he first lost control and sensation in his right leg, and a year later he lost the same in his left arm. After being forced to leave his practice and nine months of recovery, Dr. Barbera regains feeling in his limbs. Despite his recovery, he described a tight feeling in his chest that wouldn't go away, a symptom that many MS patients deal with on a daily basis. But one day he picked up a paddle and started playing table tennis. “I realized the elephant was on my chest and was now sitting on a chair,” he said. This led to the question: is there a link between practicing this type of sport and recovery from cognitive impairment?
Dr. Barbera embarked on an exploratory journey, delving into research and studies done around the world. Although there was no research specific to MS, he did come across research linking the effects of ping pong to neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to rewire itself, is stimulated by learning and new experiences. For people with MS, Parkinson's and dementia, learning again is part of the road to recovery. Movements as simple as a forehand or backhand can be a complex action for people with these conditions. CMU table tennis coach Michael Meens describes the sport as “playing chess at 90 miles per hour.” By practicing this precision-guided activity, the brain works to rebuild itself cell by cell.
The experience of Dr. Barbera stimulated the need to cultivate community and awareness, and his impact has had a growing impact. With chapters in Grand Junction, Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and beyond, plans are in the works to establish NeuroPong chapters around the world. These chapters provide a hub for case study research, working to prove a link between table tennis and recovery from cognitive impairment.
CMU freshman and table tennis competitor Jacob Trowbridge is also excited to be part of this local community. His dream of becoming a doctor was accompanied by an impromptu introduction to the CMU table tennis club. Jacob has volunteered at NeuroPong and has gained empowering insight through his conversations and interactions with MS, Parkinson's and dementia patients. “I think a lot of these players are really inspiring,” Trowbridge said. “They are proactive about their condition and see little improvement.”
CMU table tennis and NeuroPong's Game for Brains tournament are a great example of the impact Dr. Barbera hopes to create. He redefines these circumstances and takes them on with resilience and humility. “Wherever I can build this community with people experiencing these conditions, I hope to bring people together under the same roof and around the same table,” he said. “We all have brains and we all want to have fun.”
Written by Haley Hahn
