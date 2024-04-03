Virginia Men's Tennis | No. 2 Virginia plays Commonwealth Clash Match on Wednesday





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (16-4, 8-0 ACC) will play a midweek Smithfield Commonwealth Clash match at Virginia Tech (9-7, 2-6 ACC) on Wednesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. The Cavaliers close out the Boston College weekend on Sunday, April 7 at noon (Please note the new match time for Sunday's match) CONTEST INFORMATION Live streaming and live scoring will be available SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH Clash The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash is a rivalry between Virginia and Virginia Tech in all school-sponsored sports with 21 individual event points on the line.

The school that achieves 11 points or more will be crowned the winner of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash trophy

Virginia currently has an 8-6 lead

Virginia captured the Clash in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2023, while Virginia Tech won the Clash in 2017, 2018 and 2022. The 2020 and 2021 clashes were canceled due to the pandemic. WATCH THE CAVALIERS Virginia remained at No. 2 in the latest ITA Team rankings

Senior Chris Rodesch moved to No. 6 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Senior Iaki Montes and graduate student James Hopper moved up to No. 6 in doubles. Rodesch and senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg are ranked No. 21

Virginia has won 46 straight conference games. Their last loss in a conference game was on January 18, 2020 against Louisville

Virginia hasn't lost an outdoor game since falling in the round of 16 of the 2021 NCAA Championship

Virginia Tech is ranked No. 58 in the latest ITA team rankings

Virginia has a 61-9 record in the series ON THE HORIZON The Cavaliers play their final home game of the regular season on Sunday, April 7, against Boston College at noon

The start time of the match has been moved to 12:00 from the previously announced time

Sunday is Senior Day with fourth-year Chris Rodesch, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Iaki Montes and Alex Kiefer, as well as student Edoardo Graziani and student manager Jacob Hayley, all being honored during a pre-match ceremony 10 minutes before the start of the game. competition

