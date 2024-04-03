This is how you find your account number

Cricket Wireless is a solid option for saving on your phone bill. There are no contracts or hidden fees, so signing up is a breeze. The Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) provides access to AT&T's LTE and 5G networks. The prepaid provider is a reliable option, even on your new budget phone. You may need to contact customer support to change your plan or discuss billing inaccuracies. If you have your account number at hand, the process will go smoothly. This tutorial shows you how to track down your Cricket Wireless account number.







Find your account number via the myCricket mobile app

The myCricket app allows you to make payments, change subscriptions, view data usage and more on the go. The app comes pre-installed on your Android phone if you purchased it from Cricket. You can install it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.





Here's how you can find your account number on your phone using the myCricket mobile app:

Launch the myCricket app. Log in to your account. Press gear icon in the top right corner of the screen. Select Account settings. View your account details below Account Information section.

You will need your username and password to log in. If you don't remember your login details, you can recover them as follows:

Open the myCricket app. Crane Help with logging in from the login screen. Select Forgot your username. Type your Cricket phone number and tap Get username. You will receive a text message with your username if the phone number is correct.





Find your account number on the Cricket Wireless website

You can find your account number by logging into your account through the Cricket Wireless website. There is also a live chat option, which we explain in the next section. You can consult the site's help forums for more information.

This is how you can find your account number via the website:

Visit the Cricket Wireless website. Log in to your account. Click on the My bill tab. Select Account settings to view your account information. Your account number appears at the top of the page, next to Account #.

The Account statement tab shows your amount owed, due date, and funds on your account. You also see the telephone numbers and the corresponding subscriptions.

Here's how to recover your username if you've forgotten it:

Go to the Cricket Wireless website. Click To register. Select Forgot your username. Enter your Cricket phone number and click Get username. You will receive a text message with your username.

Call customer service and ask for your account number

You can request your Cricket Wireless account number by contacting customer support via chat or call. If you have your Cricket phone handy, call 611. Otherwise, call 1-800-CRICKET (274-2538). Voice support is available between 10 AM and 8 PM ET (Monday through Saturday).





Say 'Account Number' when the automated system asks you to indicate the reason for your call. Share your phone number and other relevant information. You can ask the system to read your account number or text the details to your Cricket wireless number. The process is simple if you call 611 from your Cricket phone as the company has your contact information.

You can message the support team Monday through Saturday between 9:00 AM and 11:30 PM ET. On Sundays, hours vary from 10am to 11pm ET.

Here's how to get your Cricket account number via chat:

Visit the Cricket Wireless website. Click Staff. Select Chat with us. Type Intermediary in the chat window to connect with a live agent during the specified hours.

Visit your nearest Cricket Wireless store to obtain your account number

If you are having trouble getting your account number or prefer to talk to someone in person, visit a Cricket store. Find your nearest electrical outlet store locator website. Enter your zip code, city or state in the search bar. Have your ID and password ready so that the store employee can retrieve your account number.





How to find your account number if you have a multi-line Cricket account

A multi-line account has two or more active phone lines associated with the same Cricket Wireless account. Cricket Wireless allows all verified subscribers under the account to edit and access account information for all service lines, including Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI) and profile information.

Any member can log in to the myCricket app using the account username and password. The primary account holder can let other lines view account information by sharing the login information. After logging in, other members can follow the instructions above to view the account number.





Get quick access to your Cricket Wireless billing information

You can view your Cricket Wireless account details via the myCricket app, website, live chat or phone. View your billing information, history, due date, payment preferences, data usage and more. If Cricket Wireless's service doesn't do it for you, check out our list of the best phone providers before switching.

