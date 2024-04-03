Five days of chasing a dream with the University of Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS Dinner is scheduled in about 45 minutes, but the Gophers men's hockey team has a movie session planned on the top floor of the Holiday Inn. Players arrive dressed in hockey business casual attire, gray Minnesota jerseys, dress sweatpants and bright white Nike sneakers.

In a conference room, coach Bob Motzko and his top assistant Steve Miller wait for the players, who project game video on a roll-out screen. Players gather in a semicircle around Miller, a coaching veteran who has three NCAA championships on his resume. Miller and Motzko beat Nebraska Omaha, the Gophers' opponent, the next night in the NCAA regional semifinals.

The Gophers are aiming for a third consecutive Frozen Four appearance, and this year it will be played in St. Paul. They are determined to finish what they couldn't in a 3-2 loss to Quinnipiac in last year's national title game. Additionally, they are trying to end their NCAA championship drought, which will last 21 years if they fail to do so.

With video clips of Nebraska Omaha at the ready, Miller quickly runs through the game scenarios and how the players should respond.

“This is a tough team, a hard team,” Miller emphasizes. “We have to be able to play on guys, okay.”

Motzko intervenes, “Go back, so our toes are pointing north, and now we're going to attack with speed.”

The half-hour session challenges the players, with Miller and Motzko emphasizing the physical play along the boards in which the Mavericks excel.

“Here comes their F3; he's hunting. He hasn't hunted, he's hunting,” Miller said, referring to the third attacker who entered the zone. “We need you, wingers, because you will have company.”

Motzko wraps up the meeting with his takeaways and then shows the video montage of the team's playoff hype. As a series of big plays appear, players bump each other as their climax arrives. “Go get them,” Motzko decides.

This film session is just one scene in a five-day stretch in Sioux Falls for Motzko and his team, who rally to beat Nebraska Omaha 3-2 in the opener. But not all stories have a happy ending. Minnesota's quest ends Saturday with a 6-3 loss to Boston University in the regional final, and with it the Minnesota careers of fifth-year Jaxon Nelson, Bryce Brodzinski and Justen Close. Soon there will be tears, but not before another memorable journey.

Tuesday: A home away from home

Much like their trip to last year's Fargo Regional, the Gophers will have to travel through a snowstorm to get there. Avoiding the icy patches of snow whipped by 40 mph winds, the team arrives at the Holiday Inn, which they share with Nebraska Omaha and RIT, around 7 p.m., while top-ranked Boston University stays at the Sheraton adjacent at the Premier Center.

For Motzko and Nelson, his captain, the voyage is a homecoming of sorts. Nelson grew up on a farm in Magnolia, Minnesota, about 40 miles away, played for Luverne High School and played for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the US Hockey League. Motzko was the Stampede's original coach and general manager from 1999-2001 before becoming the Gophers' assistant coach under Don Lucia.

“I'd be lying if I didn't say that when we knew the region was here, we wanted to be here,” Motzko says.

Wednesday: Getting started

It's Motzko's 63rd birthday and he's putting the week into perspective. Sixteen teams, one trophy.

“Here we go. We're starting over,” he told reporters at the Gophers' news conference. “This is what all the teams in the country are fighting for to get a chance at this tournament.”

The Gophers are also keeping things loose. When asked if he pointed out his family's farm to his teammates as the bus passed by, Nelson says dryly, “To a few people. Mostly everyone was on the phone.”

Thursday: Gophers vs. Mavericks

Hugo's Steven Baglio and Eden Prairie's Tommy Ranney are in the Crooked Pint Ale House, about a half-mile from the arena. Fans dressed in maroon and gold take over the room during lunch, seven hours before game time. Baglio and Ranney don't know each other, but the Gophers' hockey talk soon flows.

“I grew up in a strange time when the North Stars had moved and we didn't have the Wild yet,” Baglio says. “So Gophers hockey was everything growing up.”

Ranney, wearing a shiny Brian Bonin jersey, has been a Gophers fan since he can remember. 'They have to get three [goals]', he says. “They need some offensive guys to show up. Nelson should hopefully continue his hot streak.”

The Gophers indeed get within three and squeak past Nebraska Omaha, with Nelson scoring twice in the third period, both on layups by Brodzinski. That gives Nelson 10 goals in a span of seven games, and the crowd, full of Nelson's friends and family from Magnolia and Luverne, roars its approval.

Brodzinski finishes with two assists and Close holds steady with 34 saves. Those are three fifth-year seniors taking over a game.

“These three have meant everything to us,” Motzko said.

In a raucous locker room after the game, teammates credit Nelson.

“He's the only guy on the ice who's 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, so it's not that hard to find him,” Brodzinski said.

Afterwards, Gopher's parents gather in the arena entrance, waiting to congratulate the team.

Brodzinski's parents, Mike and Kathy, are also celebrating their anniversary. Mike says, “I FaceTimed Bryce and said, 'Hey, you've never given me a gift before. I just want one win on our anniversary.'”

Chad Nelson, Jaxon's father, enjoys the moment.

“It was kind of a redemption tour here tonight,” he says, “and he showed up and proved a lot of doubters wrong.”

Friday: Preparation for the Terriers

Boston University is next, an old foe of the Gophers, who defeated the Terriers 6-2 in last year's Frozen Four.

The players will meet again on Friday at 8:30 PM for more film study. Miller and Motzko point out where they think the Gophers could find holes in Boston University's offensive game.

“No one covers this area here,” Miller says. “So it becomes just that opportunity there.”

Motzko added: “It's going to be a little bit looser than what we've seen in the last few weeks.” In other words, there should be more opportunities, if they can capitalize.

The coaches paid extra attention to Terriers stars Macklin Celebrini, the 17-year-old freshman forward, and Lane Hutson, the sophomore All-America defenseman.

“There are 71 of them. He's smart, competitive and loves taking pictures,” Miller says of Celebrini. “We have to get inside him, bump into him and make his life miserable.”

Motzko concludes the meeting by reminding the team of what it accomplished on Thursday.

“You were a damn good team last night out of space and time,” he says. “And then we took the right action at the right time. Okay, let's get back at this!'

Saturday: One St. Paul win

At first, Minnesota seems to be on its way. Nelson scores early, on his 24th birthday no less, and Brodzinski follows for a 2-0 lead. But fourteen seconds later the game begins to turn when Quinn Hutson's shot trickles past Close to reduce the score to 2-1.

Celebrini, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL draft, sets up two second-period goals before Gophers junior Aaron Huglen scores the tying goal. Lane Hutson puts BU ahead again and Minnesota can't score again.

The Gophers get tantalizingly close late in the third period when Nelson leads a two-on-one rush with Brodzinski, who didn't get a clear shot after Nelson's pass. “It kind of got under my stick a little bit,” Brodzinski says. “That's one I can figure out 99 times out of 100. It's an unfortunate mistake at a pretty bad time.”

The Terriers tackle two empty nets and begin celebrating a trip to St. Paul.

In the Gophers locker room, players exchange hugs. Faces are red. Tears flow. The season is over and the pain hits hard.

“You fall in love with hockey every day,” Brodzinski said of playing with linemates Nelson and Mason Nevers. “They make you want to get up and go to the rink every day.”

“It's devastating today, but that's the way it's set up,” Nevers said. “We will get through this together and we will always be brothers for life. This is not the end, it's just the end of the season.”

Nelson wipes his red eyes and tells reporters, “I'm very proud of the things we've accomplished this year and all my years here as a team.” I'm going to take one last ride home and enjoy everyone's presence one last time. time.”

Close, the former third stringer who was inserted into the starting lineup in January 2022, helped the Gophers reach two Frozen Fours and win six NCAA Tournament games. The Saskatchewan native has one request for a reporter in classy fashion.

“I just want to thank my coaches, my teammates and the fans for making everything so memorable over the last five years. I just can't express how grateful I am.”

Then the parents wait for the players in the hall. They also have farewells to say, thanks to the bond they built while traveling to games.

“This has been a great run for us,” said Julia, Carl Fish's mother, known to the team as “Momma Fish.”

Jennifer Kurth, mother of Gophers sophomore Connor Kurth: “You get to know the kids and the parents, and every loss is heartbreaking as they move on. I absolutely cried tonight knowing this is the last time you're going to care about some of these families to see. It's so hard.”

Players give their friends and family one last hug before boarding the bus. Ahead is a four-hour drive back to Minneapolis on a cool night as the cold reality of the season's sudden end dawns on the Gophers.