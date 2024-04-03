Hana Haden formally introduced as Georgia Southern women's basketball coach

STATESBORO –Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko formally introduced new women's basketball coach Hana Haden to Eagle Nation this afternoon during an introductory press conference and welcome event at Hanner Fieldhouse.

Fans and media were on hand to welcome the ninth head coach in Georgia Southern women's basketball history to Statesboro. Haden talked about her passion for coaching that developed very early in her basketball career and her enthusiasm to continue the forward momentum of Eagle athletics. Benko explained the recruitment process and how Haden is fulfilling the vision he has for the program. Below is an excerpt of both Benko and Haden's comments.

You can view the full archive of the introductory press conference here.

Jared Benko

“We spoke to people from across college basketball, as well as college administrators and even AAU coaches. We spoke to almost everyone in college basketball and Hana's name continued to resonate throughout the entire process. It came onto my radar early on and honestly it came often brought up. She was most recently recognized as the Division II WBCA National Coach of the Year, which is a big deal, especially in the first year, and it's a testament to the success she had – and oh by the way, that trophy is the Pat Summitt Trophy, named after a pioneer in the sport and a true game changer.”

“Hana has many excellent qualities. She has a high basketball IQ. She has a great progressive playing style, it is a fun team to watch and it will be a difficult team to scout. She has an infectious personality, she is very smart and engaging. She is a go-getter and a great leader with integrity, and she takes pride in developing our young women.”

Hana Haden

“My goal every season is to provide our student-athletes with a life-changing experience. We want to instill habits that make them better people that prepare them for life after sports. I enjoy seeing and helping them realize things in them that they cannot see for themselves, and provide them with high-character teammates who will develop into lifelong friends. I enjoy encouraging them to pursue the best versions of themselves every day in the classroom, on the field and in the community. And of course I do. I believe winning is an important part of a high-quality experience.”

“We will be proud of our preparation, of our plans and the development of our players. Culture is the dividing line. Our focus will be on the process. I think the best way to take care of tomorrow is to take care of today .So our goals are to get better every day, win the next game and play our best basketball in March.”

“I went to play at Western Carolina after high school and some of my favorite memories are basketball camps in the summer where they let us coach. They wouldn't let me work with the little kids — they said, 'Hanna, go to work.' with the high school kids because I was just a little too intense. Our job in the scrimmage segment – ​​they just wanted to switch girls in and out and make sure everyone played. I didn't take it that way. I was arguing, calling calls, calling timeouts. I look back on it now because the summer before our senior year they gave us a whistle to use during camp. It's the same whistle I use for practice ten years later. Someone recently pointed out that you should switch after ten years of blowing your whistle, but I just like to keep it and see it as a reminder of where my dream started.”

“I am grateful, humbled and excited to be here at Georgia Southern and get to work taking this program to new heights. Hail Southern and GATA!”