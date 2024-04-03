'Active discussions' between CA, ECB and BCCI on reviving Champions League T20, says Aus official

Ten years on from the previous edition, “active discussions” are underway between the cricket boards of Australia, England and India to revive the Champions League T20 (CLT20) tournament. This comes from Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins, who also said the biggest challenge would be finding a spot in the crowded cricket calendar for the tournament.

“I think the Champions League was ahead of its time. The T20 landscape was not mature enough at that time. I think it is now,” Cummins said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. “I know there are active discussions between Cricket Australia, the ECB and the BCCI about the Champions League.

“It's just trying to find a window on when you actually play that because you also have all the ICC tournaments. It could be that the first version of the Champions League will be for women [it may involve cricketers playing in] the WPL, the Hundred and the WBBL.”

The last edition of the CLT20 was held in India in 2014 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the title after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final in Bengaluru. That edition of the tournament, then in its sixth year, involved three teams from India, two each from Australia and South Africa, and one each from Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand.

The tournament was played annually from 2009 to 2014, four times in India and twice in South Africa. The tournament was won twice each by CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI), and once by New South Wales and Sydney Sixers.

Cummins said he had been in discussions with Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley about the revival of the CLT20, and that BCCI secretary Jay Shah may be in a position to shed more light on the subject.

“I'm constantly talking to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley about a Champions League because I think it's quite important to bring that back,” Cummins said. “It's being talked about. It's probably a question to ask Jay Shah. But from the Australian cricket perspective, we're very open to the idea of ​​the Champions League. It's about finding a window into the FTP, But I think that's the next step in the evolution of cricket.”

Cummins drew comparisons to football's club-based Champions League and said cricket needed to strike a similar balance between international and club competitions.

“No other league has Indian players. The IPL has no Pakistani players. So there is no league in the world with the best players. The Champions League would be a way for the best to play against each other.” Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins

“We still haven't figured out which competition is the best. IPL, PSL or the Big Bash? The only way we can show that is by pitting Melbourne Stars against Karachi Kings or Mumbai Indians,” Cummins said. “The Champions League is long overdue. Look what the Champions League does for football, the World Cup is fantastic and the Champions League is here.” [too] every time.

“The idea of ​​Mumbai Indians playing Melbourne Stars at the MCG would be as exciting as India playing Australia at the MCG.

“Football had a lot of tension between club and country in the 1990s. And they found a way for international football to co-exist with competitions. Cricket is going through it at the moment. Every country has the right to have a T20 competition, Or it now Nepal or Ireland. We should not control the way members want to play cricket.

“The reality is that there is no T20 league in the world where the best players in the world are playing. The Champions League would provide that. No other league has Indian players. The IPL has no Pakistani players. So there is There is no league in the world with the best players. The Champions League would be a way for the best to play against each other.”