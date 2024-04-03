No. 7 men's tennis loses to No. 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and No. 9 Trinity, wins against Skidmore

In a weekend that highlighted incredible performances in doubles, the No. 7 Washington University men's tennis team could not fully recover from some singles struggles, losing to No. 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) and No. .9 Trinity University. (Texas), with a win against unranked Skidmore on March 29-30. After the weekend, the Bears move to 9-7 on the season with four games remaining for the University Athletic Association (UAA) and NCAA championships.

The weekend's two defeats continue a tough period the team has experienced at the start of the outdoor season. As they concluded their indoor season at the national tournament in late February, the Bears were able to defeat an old rival before becoming a national finish in second place to achieve the No. 2 ranking in the country. But since the team moved outside, they've struggled to find their footing, with a spring break trip featuring two wins and three losses that dropped them to No. 7 entering the weekend. After losing two of three this past weekend, the Bears have now lost five of their last eight games.

Despite entering the game against top-ranked CMS in the middle of a rough patch, junior John Fakouri said the team felt ready to fight.

They were the number one team in the country, but this year is a little different than previous years, where there really were teams that were so much better than everyone else, Fakouri said. It was pretty even. I'd say almost anyone ranked one through fifteen can beat anyone, so we felt pretty good.

Sophomore Eric Kuo said the team has ramped up fitness training lately to adapt to the differences between indoor and outdoor tennis.

It's definitely a different game, Kuo said. Outside you just want to grind a little more, you can play some more janky tennis. We worked with the wind, the sun, the heat, the humidity, everything.

Speaking to CMS, Fakouri said the team was focusing on securing the available doubles point, an arena in which they have struggled of late. The Bears rose to the occasion, winning two of their three doubles matches, but their doubles focus may have been misplaced: the team lost five of their six singles matches.

We weren't exactly ready to stay on the field long enough and just fight and compete. In terms of tennis level, we were in almost every position, he said. It was just who wanted it more, who was willing to stay on the field longer, and I don't think everyone really delivered that day.

Fakouri was the only WashU player to earn a singles victory, against Warren Pham of CMS, after three sets of 2-6, 7-5 and 10-3. Despite losing his first set and trailing 5-2 in the second, he credits the victory to his consistent positivity.

It was a little demoralizing at times to look up and see other guys not doing well, but you have to try to focus on your game as much as possible to help the team, Fakouri said. I did a good job of not leaving, not showing that I was down, and eventually things started to turn around.

Despite the overall loss, the team found the energy they needed to earn a decisive 5-2 victory against Skidmore later that afternoon. They continued to excel in doubles, winning all three doubles matches. Senior Guarav Singh and sophomore Colin Fox won 7-6, juniors Stefan Hester and Scott Yamamoto won 7-5, and junior Pato Garcia Muriel and senior Jared Phillips won 6-3.

The team also improved its singles play, winning four matches and dropping two. Phillips won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3; Scruggs won 6-1, 6-3; sophomore Case Fagan won 6-0, 6-1; and graduate student Sergiu Celebidachi won 6-3, 6-3.

However, the momentum did not continue in the final match against Trinity. The pattern established in the first match against CMS returned, with a clean sweep in doubles matches not being enough to compensate for the Bears dropping four of their six singles matches.

Phillips and Kuo secured their matches, each winning by decisive margins in straight sets. Phillips won 6-1, 7-5 and Kuo won 6-0, 6-1.

Going into the match, I just thought about the things I could do, focusing on consistency, Kuo said. The plan was to move him around the field as much as possible, and I knew he had a big serve, so I was prepared for that, and the combined efforts of everything I did worked.

Looking back on the game, Fakouri says the team knows the areas it needs to improve.

That was a very heavy loss. “I think we thought we were going to beat Trinity,” Fakouri said. The effort was better in singles, but we had to close the door.

The team went into the weekend with the attitude that the Bears could compete with any team in the country, and Fakouri says that mentality hasn't changed.

We were in the same place, he said. We know what we need to work on as a team, and I think if we can take care of those things, the talent is definitely there, the ability to beat any team in this country. It will just depend on how well we execute it.

Looking ahead, the Bears have both the UAA and NCAA championships to look forward to in late April and May, respectively. Kuo said the team has worked harder than ever, and followed coach Roger Follmer's advice: the results will come if you just enjoy it.

Obviously the results weren't what we wanted, but the losses make you figure out what parts of your game you need to work on, Kuo said. Morale is still extremely high. I know each of us is just really hungry for the next win, the next steps to get us to where we really want to be.