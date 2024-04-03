UMaine hockey's Houle signs professional contract, 2 other players enter the transfer portal





University of Maine senior right winger Donavan Houle has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the San Jose Barracudas, the American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey Leagues San Jose Sharks. The 24-year-old Houle, who was not yet a free agent, had one year of eligibility remaining at UMaine. In addition, UMaine sophomore forward Reid Pabich and senior goaltender Connor Androlewicz have entered the NCAA Division I transfer portal and the Black Bears have landed former UMass Lowell sophomore left winger Owen Fowler through the portal. UMaine head coach Ben Barr confirmed that Pabich and Androlewicz have entered the transfer portal, but he said he could not comment on The Rink Live's list of Fowler transferring to UMaine in the fall. A valuable, hard-working winger who played in all situations, Houle set career bests in points (24), assists (15) and shots on goal (88). He scored nine goals, which was tied for fourth-most on the team. He also tied for fourth in plus-minus with a plus-10. A player receives a plus-one while on the ice if his team scores an even-strength or shorthanded goal, and a minus-one if the opposing team scores one. He had two power play goals and a shorthanded goal and he had an assist in his last game. It was his pass that set up Harrison Scott's goal in the 3-1 loss to Cornell in their NCAA Springfield Regional match. A fast physical player and one of the team's best penalty killers, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Montreal native finished his 120-game career with 28 goals and 36 assists for 64 points. That included six power-play goals, four game-winning goals and two shorthanded plays. He has scored at least nine goals in each of his last three campaigns and was instrumental this season in UMaine earning its first berth in the Hockey East semifinals and the NCAA Tournament since 2012. Fowler, a gritty 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Tewksbury, Mass., sat out last season due to a knee injury suffered in an off-campus fight, according to the Lowell Sun. As a freshman at UMass Lowell in 2022-23, he had five goals and seven assists in 33 games and was a plus-four. During the 2021-2022 season, he played for Omaha and Sioux City in the United States Hockey League and had 10 goals and 27 assists in 55 games. He was plus-11. He had 196 penalty minutes during the 21-22 season, but only 18 for the River Hawks in 22-23. Pabich had a goal and four assists in 21 games for UMaine this past season after registering two goals and five assists in 31 games in his freshman campaign. Pabich was one of four forwards competing for two spots on the fourth line and was a healthy scratch for the team's final 10 games as sophomore Parker Lindauer and freshman Anthony Calafiore became fixtures around junior center Cole Hanson. Androlweicz was the team's third goalie behind freshman Albin Boija and senior Victor Ostman and did not play at all this season. He played in eight games during his career and posted a 1-1-1 record, a 3.25 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage. More articles from the BDN

