Sports
Kirby Smart details Carson Beck's arsenal during Georgia's football skills makeover
ATHENS This Georgia football team can't get past Heisman Trophy co-favorite Carson Beck, but Kirby Smart added a qualifier Tuesday.
Your offense can only be as aggressive as the players around it, Smart said, referencing the Bulldogs' makeover at the skill positions.
It's not just the quarterback's strengths: his ability to navigate the pocket, make throws, change plays and push us into the right play and use the weapons around him.
But who are those weapons now that All-American Brock Bowers is no longer open on every play (when healthy) and Ladd McConkey is no longer creating explosive play at the rim?
The Bulldogs replace three of their top four pass catchers from last season and their top two rushers.
Georgia held its first full scrimmage last Saturday and Smart shared some details.
RELATED: Kirby Smart gave an overarching review of Scrimmage One on Tuesday
Forcing the problem
Georgia added three transfer receivers in the offseason in hopes of bolstering Beck's deep arsenal: Colbie Young (Miami), Michael Jackson III (USC) and London Humphreys (Vanderbilt).
It's a work in progress; It's not where it needs to be, Smart said of Beck's chemistry with the newer players in the receiving group.
I'd say he's very comfortable with the guys he's thrown the most at, and he's trying to push the issue on the guys he hasn't.
Smart Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas, last offseason acquisitions from Missouri and Mississippi State, are ahead of the three new receivers.
That also applies to celebrated Miami transfer Colbie Young, who, according to Smart, has made some great and spectacular plays, but also disappeared at times as he still had to learn the offense.
Loving Lovett
Lovett is the team's leading returning receiver, and there's a good chance he'll remain a go-to guy based on Smart's comments.
He has so much more confidence in the offense, I think Carson has a lot of confidence in him, Smart said. They are on the same wavelength. There have been a few days when Doms was really dominant there. You could say, is that because Tykee and Bull (Bullard) aren't there to cover him, so he plays more? Or is that just Dom feeling more comfortable on offense and winning at a faster pace?
He had a good spring. He has more self-confidence and plays with confidence.
Speedometer Smith
Arian Smith is the fastest player on the team, and perhaps the entire country, but that hasn't translated into consistency on the football field.
That may change, as Smart confirmed that Arian Smith did indeed have a long catch early in the scrimmage.
Smart noted there was a breakdown on the play, but he also pointed to the investment that went into Smith this offseason.
“I think we've made an effort to spend more time developing Arian,” Smart said. He's had a few plays; I think he'll be the first to tell you he'd like to go back. Intermediate routes and deep routes, and then he's had some big plays as well.
I'm happy with where Arian is. I hope he keeps getting better and continues to try to be an explosive playmaker for us.
Whistleblower
Dillon Bell had an impressive touchdown catch in the scrimmage, which the head coach said was one of many great catches by Bell.
But even Bell has work to do.
The kids have been working on the receiver to get better, but there are a lot of things he can get better at, Smart said of Bell. The good thing is he has a quarterback of Carson's caliber to play to his strengths, get him throws and get him 50-50 balls.
I am proud of the way he leads the training. He has taken on much more of the role of Rosemy, Ladd: the guy who is the workhorse in the group who never complains, is really physical, practices hard and sets a standard for others.
Running rod
Tailback Roderick Robinson — the 240-pound tailback with 7 percent body fat — was responsible for some of the yardage running the football, with the offensive line providing lanes through the first level of the defense.
But Smart also noted that he thought Rod had a lot more yards left than him. We hadn't had one explosive run the entire scrimmage.
Some of that has to do with Robinson's ability/inability to run through tackles or make people miss, but there's also perimeter blocking involved.
If you don't have explosive runs, you're not blocking the field well or keeping people from missing, and that's been an MO for us, Smart said. Last year it was about the same.
|
