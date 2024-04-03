Miami Open 2024 — Collins wins first 1000-level title, Sinner on a roll, and what's next?

In January, Danielle Collins announced that 2024 would be her final season on tour after a second-round defeat at the Australian Open.

On Saturday, less than three months later, she won the biggest title of her career.

Playing in her home state of Florida, the 30-year-old Collins entered the Miami Open unseeded and ranked No. 53 in the world. But after dropping the first set in her opening match against compatriot Bernarda Pera, Collins became virtually unstoppable. She rolled through the draw – never losing more than five games in a match in total – to the final.

She faced No. 4 seed and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the final in front of a capacity crowd that included Andre Agassi, one of her childhood idols. Collins ended her incredible fortnight with another dominant performance, winning the match 7-5, 6-3.

"I always begged my dad to take me here and he said, 'You can go if you play in the tournament.'" Danielle Collins just WON the tournament!

It marked Collins' first 1000-level title and her first WTA trophy since 2021. She became the lowest-ranked women's champion in tournament history – and her ranking has now skyrocketed to No. 22 as she heads to South Carolina for this week's match . Charleston opened.

While it would be understandable to think that Collins is now reconsidering her decision to retire at the end of the year, she has continued to suppress such speculation, citing her problems with endometriosis and hopes of starting a family. But she has said the approaching finish line has given her extra motivation.

“I really think part of the reason why I played so well and did well today was because I had the mentality of, I'm going to enjoy every minute of this,” Collins told reporters after her win. “This is my last year, this is my last season and these are some of my last events. I want to remember these moments.”

Knowing how good Collins can be when she's at her best, the rest of her farewell tour could certainly be one to remember.

Here's what else you might have missed in the tennis world last week:

The age of sinners continues

It has been a milestone season for Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old won his first major at the Australian Open, followed it up with a trophy in Rotterdam and won the Miami Open title on Sunday with an impressive 6-1, 6-3 victory in just 74 minutes over Grigor Dimitrov. .

Sinner, who stunned Daniil Medvedev with a 6-1, 6-2 result in the semi-finals, now sits at a new career-high of world No. 2, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz and trailing only Novak Djokovic. Sinner is the first Italian man to reach the rankings and win multiple titles at Masters 1000 level, having previously lifted the trophy in Toronto last summer.

“To be No. 2, it's a great feeling,” Sinner said during his post-match press conference. “I never thought I would get to this point. I'm just enjoying every moment. These are special days to win a tournament. It doesn't matter what kind of tournament it is, it's a special day. means a lot to me.” “

Sinner now has an astonishing 21-1 record this year, and even his peers couldn't hide their admiration after Sunday's game. Alcaraz posted several emojis on Sinner's post about the victory, including fire and an up arrow, and Dimitrov was full of praise during his own press conference.

“I think Jannik is obviously playing excellent tennis right now,” Dimitrov said. “There's nothing to say about that. You see how focused he is, how determined he is, the way he makes his shots, there's no doubt at all, so a lot of that level, it's extremely high…

“Can he play even better? I don't know. He is the one who shows that. But when he has really managed to play so many games in a row at the same level, all the credit goes to him. And he is the best player in the world right now.”

It's still Serena's world

Sure, Collins and Sinner were the big winners in Miami, but it was a special guest during Friday's men's semifinals who stole the show.

That would, of course, be 23-time major champion – and winner of eight Miami titles – Serena Williams. After appearing on site earlier in the tournament to cheer on her sister Venus, Williams was back to support her old friend Dimitrov in his victory over Alexander Zverev, and to watch Sinner in his victory over Medvedev.

Dimitrov, who returned to the top 10 on Monday for the first time since 2018, later told reporters that he speaks to Williams “almost” every day and called her continued support “humbling.”

“It's friendship, man,” Dimitrov said. “I think this is the best part. Tennis is tennis, but you know, we're all living our dream now. I think real life starts after that, and I think we became such good and great friends after that for many years .”

Williams also spent some time with Sinner on Friday after his win, and she too seemed impressed by his recent prowess.

'I wish I hit my forehand like that' she said to Sinner. “Seriously, the racket speed, the power… You're incredible. Congratulations to Australia.”

Unexpected champions

American duo Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin applied for a wild card into the doubles draw in Miami but did not receive one, and they were not part of the draw when it was first announced ahead of the tournament.

But they signed up as alternates and stayed on site in case shootings took place. Coincidentally, a spot in the draw opened up when Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo had to withdraw before the game started.

And on Sunday, the pair capped off their unlikely trip to Miami by winning the tournament with a hard-fought comeback win over Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe for their second title of the season together.

And on Sunday, the pair capped off their unlikely trip to Miami by winning the tournament with a hard-fought comeback win over Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe for their second title of the season together.

“Obviously we were disappointed when we saw the draw and we didn't participate, but at some point you have to let that go and say: the universe has my back,” Mattek-Sands said. WTA Insider said this on Sunday. “I'm going to take a step forward through that, I'm going to go through the same routines and I think that's more the way you create your happiness.

“You don't let bad luck happen to you and you change the way you spend your day, you change the way you think about yourself and you change what you think about the world around you. And if you can keep that more or less, you will do that too.” have all the luck in the world.”

That philosophy certainly seemed to hold true in Miami, as 39-year-old Mattek-Sands won the 30th doubles title of her career.

In the men's event, reigning Australian Open champions Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the doubles trophy on Saturday for their second 1000 title together. With the victory, 44-year-old Bopanna broke his own record as the oldest winner at 1000 levels in ATP history.

Coaching change for Djokovic

Djokovic withdrew from Miami ahead of the tournament, citing the need to balance his 'private and professional schedule', but that didn't stop the world No. 1 from making headlines at the event .

On Wednesday, Djokovic announced in an Instagram post that he is parting ways with longtime coach Goran Ivanisevic. The pair began working together in 2018 and had won 12 major titles during that period.

“Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago,” Djokovic wrote. “Our chemistry on the field had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid.”

Djokovic also wrote about their never-ending Parchisi tournament and ended his message with kind words, calling Ivanisevic “Sefinjo” (the Serbian word for “boss”).

“Thank you for everything my friend. I love you.”

Since their split, Djokovic has trained with retired Serbian player Nenad Zimonjic in Belgrade ahead of the clay-court season but has not yet announced the appointment of a new coach. During a screening of a documentary about Croatian tennis pioneer Nikola Pilic on Thursday, Djokovic appeared unsure whether he would formally add anyone in the role to his team.

“I still don't have a clear idea who a new coach would be, or whether there will be one at all,” Djokovic said. according to the Daily Express. “I've had coaches since I was a kid, now I try to feel what I need, what I feel most comfortable with.”

Djokovic, who has a 6-2 record in two events this season, is expected to play in Monte Carlo later this month.