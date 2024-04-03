The PWHL effect is steeped in the 2024 Women's Hockey World Cup

UTICA, NY How the new Professional Women's Hockey League will change the international game is the buzz heading into the 2024 Women's Hockey World Cup. The 10-nation tournament opens Wednesday in Utica, NY

UTICA, NY How the new Professional Women's Hockey League will change the international game is the buzz heading into the 2024 Women's Hockey World Cup.

The 10-nation tournament, which opens Wednesday in Utica, N.Y., is the first world championship since the six-team PWHL began operations in Canada and the United States on Jan. 1.

The rosters of defending champion USA and rival Canada are dominated by PWHL players with a total of 30.

“It's one of the first times we've been completely ready for the game after a season,” said Canadian forward Sarah Nurse.

“We have some players that come from the NCAA, but the majority of our players come from the PWHL and the pace of play there, the physical level and the skill level that we've seen in the PWHL, I feel will definitely be felt in this tournament .”

Another nine PWHL players are spread across other countries' lineups, including four on the Czech team. The tournament starts Wednesday at the Adirondack Bank Center. Canada's first game is Thursday against Finland.

Canadian general manager Gina Kingsbury and head coach Troy Ryan hold the same positions at PWHL Toronto. With a foot in each entity, the duo has an idea of ​​how the new league could impact Canada's fortunes in Utica.

“The level at which our athletes have been able to continue to train and now compete is simply remarkable,” Kingsbury said. “We see an athlete who is much more ready for camps, events and Rivalry Series, but also more tired.

“This competition can have an incredible impact on our success at the national team level, if we are aware of the changing dynamics and if we maximize the opportunities this competition offers us, a daily training environment that is much higher than us.” I've had the last five years or the last few years, to be completely honest with you, the last few years.”

After losing the first three in a seven-game Rivalry Series against the US, Canada earned a shootout victory in December before winning three straight in February.

Ryan believes the willingness to play that the PWHL provided played a role in Canada's comeback.

“Heading into the final leg of the Rivalry Series in February, I remember the first practice and I thought, 'OK, this group is ready to go,'” Ryan said. 'It was not possible to get them up to speed.

“We probably have some older athletes who didn't get meaningful games earlier this year and needed a little bit of grease to get the wheels going. A lot of the young athletes playing USA… were 10 years old.” games in their NCAA year.”

Canada's run of 2021 and 2022 World Championship golds and 2022 Olympic gold in just over a year came to a halt in a 6-3 loss to the U.S. in last year's World Cup finals in Brampton, Ont.

The American, Canada, 2023 bronze medalist Czech Republic, Switzerland and Finland make up the tournament's top five in Group A. Sweden, Japan, Germany, Denmark and China are the sixth through 10th seeds in Group B.

The IIHF continues to ban Russia from tournaments due to that country's invasion of Ukraine just over two years ago.

The PWHL will take an international break during the 29-game world championship that concludes on April 14.

American and PWHL Boston forward Hilary Knight says playing 19 games so far, plus daily training and skating, has helped her feel ready for Utica.

“We used to try to create our own programming and now we're doing that day in and day out,” Knight said. “It's different now because we've had a tough season and we'll start another tough part of the season after the world championships.”

Canada relies on a core of proven veterans, including forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner and Nurse, compared to a more youthful American roster.

Ten Canadian players are over 30 or turning 30 this year, compared to five Americans.

“It was pretty unanimous from all of our coaching staff, our head scout and Troy and I that this was the best group we could put together and we feel really good about the team we have,” Kingsbury said.

The PWHL will not dramatically increase parity in the 2024 World Cup field. Women's leagues around the world, for countries that have them, offer different training environments and number of matches in a season.

“Part of me thinks the level of play could be the best it's ever been, partly because of the PWHL and partly because some of the league in Europe is also making progress,” Ryan said. “The professional side of women's hockey is in a much better place than ever before and I think that will be reflected in the game.

“Some teams that may not have the advantage of playing in other European professional leagues or in the PWHL can make for tough world championships for them because the players playing in these leagues are legitimately in the mid-tier.” now or even better.”

All five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B will advance to the quarter-finals on April 11.

The semi-finals on April 13 will be followed by the medal games on April 14. The PWHL regular season resumes April 18 and concludes May 5.

In 22 appearances at the women's championship, Canada has won 12 gold medals and played in every final except 2019, when it was a bronze medalist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press