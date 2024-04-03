



End result Maricopa, Ariz. The Kennesaw State men's golf team finished 14th Tuesday at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic at AK-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Course. In the second round, play was stopped on Monday evening due to lightning. The second round was completed and the final round was played in its entirety on Tuesday. The Owls posted a 3-under par 285 in the second round and closed with a 1-over par round of 289. KSU finished the event at 4-under par 860. The Owls were one of 16 schools in the field with 23 teams. finish under par. Claes Borregaard tied for 19e at 5-under par 211. He finished his second round with a 2-under 70 and shot another 2-under 70 in the final round. He birdied three of his last seven holes in the final round. The junior finished the event with 35 pars and 12 birdies in the 54-hole event. Freshmen Joshua Todd posted a 1-under 71 in round two and 1-over 73 in round three. He finished tied for 45the at 1-under par 215. He made 36 pars during the tournament. Hugo Lari rebounded from a 73 on Monday with rounds of 1-under 71 and even-par 72 on Tuesday. The senior led the team with 13 birdies in the tournament. Kyle Bachkosky tied for 77e a 4-over par 220. He carded rounds of 73-74 on Tuesday. Shaun Cook tied for 87e at 5 over par 221. The Owls will play in their final ASUN Men's Golf Championship on April 21-23 at RTJ at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama. KSU will begin play in Conference USA in 2024-2025. Stay up to date with Owls men's golf by following KSU on Twitter @KSUOwlNationAnd @KSUOwlsMGolfor by liking Kennesaw State OwlsFacebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ksuowls.com/news/2024/4/2/mens-golf-owls-finish-14th-at-wyoming-cowboy-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos