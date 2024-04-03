Sports
Spring football practice starts with quarterback questions
The Stanford football team (3-9, 2-7 Pac-12) started the first day of spring training on Monday. Players participated in live drills wearing helmets, but tackling was prohibited.
Heading into spring training, head coach Troy Taylor said each position group would feature a competition for starters, including quarterback.
You want to have as many great quarterbacks as possible and let them compete. They will bring out the best in each other, Taylor said. I thought all the quarterbacks were in control today.
During this practice session, all quarterbacks on the roster received the same number of reps, Taylor said.
You shouldn't rush to judgment on the first day, Taylor said. Hopefully you see them progress and get better, and not make the same mistakes twice. Hopefully you'll see someone emerge by then.
No matter who the quarterback is this season, they will have one of the best receiving tandems in the country with junior wide receiver Elic Ayomanor and sophomore wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier.
Ayomanor told The Daily that last year's great season has given him more confidence going into this season. He also noted that he wants to perfect his route running this offseason.
You want to be able to play fast, but you also want to play creatively, Ayomanor said. Now that I know the script a lot better, I have a little more freedom with my routes.
With a year under Taylor under his belt, Ayomanor is confident the team's offense can take the next step toward becoming potent.
“We've been in the offense for a year, we know how it works and we know it a little better,” Ayomanor said. The ease with which we play in attack and the speed with which we execute is much better. The smaller details are the things we can focus on now. Once you get good at those little details, you become an effective and efficient offense.”
According to Bachmeier, one of the most important things for the receivers this offseason is building chemistry with the quarterback room.
“I like the quarterback room,” Bachmeier said. It's just a really good atmosphere when we watch movies together. I don't know if there's a time when we're not there laughing and having fun.
The first practice also gave the receivers and running backs a chance to show their speed.
After our first practice, we had to put our speed to work, Bachmeier said. We gave our receivers more and more opportunities to showcase their speed with routes coming in and the new plays coming in.
While questions remain surrounding the quarterback room and offensive line, Taylor senses a higher level of confidence among his players in year two.
The players who have just arrived here are still learning, but I think there is a higher level of confidence overall,” Taylor said.
