USA-Canada final no guarantee for Hockey World Cup

JOHN WAWROW Associated Press



While Hilary Knight loves the fierce women's hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada, the 34-year-old has watched her sport's international growth enough to realize that the decades-long era of North American dominance could finally be coming to an end.

Whether that happens during this year's 10-nation world championship, which kicks off Wednesday in Utica, New York, or during the 2026 Winter Olympics, the U.S. captain said she can imagine a time when Americans and Canadians don't can be locked. meet with a gold medal on the line.

“It just speaks to more eyes on the sport, more investment. More countries can show up and play, and I think it's great,” said Knight, a nine-time world champion preparing to turn 14 participation. tournament. “And that's why you really have to take this tournament one match at a time, because nothing is guaranteed.”

People also read…

There is a similar expectation (don't call it a concern) in Canada, where two-time Olympic defender Renata Fast welcomes the challenge of countries needing to bridge the competitiveness gap.

“As a top athlete you want to play the best, you want other teams to make it difficult,” Fast said. “All of our goals are to grow the game. And the more challenges, the better.”

Make no mistake, the defending champion Americans and Canadians are favored to play for gold on April 14, which would be the 22nd time in 23 tournaments. The lone exception came in 2019, when host team Finland upset Canada in the semifinals before losing a shootout to the Americans.

While Finland remains a contender, the fast-rising Czech winners of the past two bronze medals and a young Swedish team are showing signs of being ready to take on a challenge.

“We are not resting on our laurels in any way,” Czech coach and former Canadian Olympian Carla MacLeod said of her team that played in the IIHF second division as recently as 2015.

“The mission is clear. Everyone is doing their utmost to give their teams the best chance to win a gold medal, and we are no different,” she added. “Is the time now, is the time later? We'll never know. … But I think that gap is going to close.”

The Swedes, who have not won a medal since 2007, are brimming with confidence.

They are supported by a selection that may be young. 14 players are 22 or younger, but include nine who won silver at under-18 teams in 2018 and 2023. And Sweden returns the majority of a team that nearly toppled Canada in a 3-2 loss last year overtime in the world quarterfinals.

“We don't respect them like we might have done a few years ago,” said 18-year-old Mira Jungaker, referring to the US and Canada. “We still respect them, of course, but not on the ice (and we do that) with the confidence that we can actually beat them.”

The competitive landscape of women's hockey is changing as more European countries develop their players at American universities. This year's launch of the six-team Professional Women's Hockey League is expected to further increase the level of equality by attracting more international players to North America.

Although the majority of PWHL players are currently Canadians and Americans, the league is eager to expand its reach. Five Czechs compete in the PWHL, and MacLeod called it remarkable how much their confidence has grown to show they can play with the best.

“They learn that they are not just players in the league, but also impact players in the league,” said MacLeod, who also serves as coach of PWHL Ottawa, which features two Czechs, including Katerina Mrazova, who is tied for first place. third in the scoring race with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).

Czech defender Aneta Tejralova, who also plays for Ottawa, takes over as captain following the departure of Alena Mills, while the team will be without PWHL Montreal's Dominika Laskova, who is sidelined due to injury.

The Czechs welcome back goalkeeper Klara Peslarova, who missed the world championship last year due to an injury. Peslarova went 2-3 while allowing just seven goals en route to a seventh-place finish in their Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games.

The Americans are going younger, with third-year coach John Wroblewski interested in developing depth while replacing the losses of forward Amanda Kessel with retirement and top defenseman Lee Stecklein, who is focusing on playing for PWHL Minnesota this year.

Forwards Kirsten Simms, who took charge of college hockey last season at age 19, Laila Edwards, 20, and Joy Dunne, 18, make their world debuts on the national team, winning spots for 2022 Olympians Abby Roque and Grace Zumwinkle.

“The thought process is we can wait until they're ready, or they'll get there, and we're just working to speed up the process,” Wroblewski said.

The Americans welcome back Kendall Coyne Schofield, who sat out 2023 to give birth to her son Drew.

Canada returns much of the experienced core of the Marie-Philip Poulin-led team that won gold at the 2022 Winter Games. And it's a group that coach Troy Ryan expects to stay together through the 2026 Games.

“You beat them with experience and the ability to know how to win,” Ryan said of a team that also won world championships in 2021 and '22 before settling for silver in a 6-3 loss to the Americans last year.

“I don't think we need to redo anything. I think we're in a good place,” Ryan said. “It's not like our group is just, you know, overwhelmed by a piece of imagination.”