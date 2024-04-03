Sports
Nantucket Stream | Sports Roundup: Boys tennis takes first victory
David Creed
This sports roundup includes updates on the boys tennis team, which walked away with their first win of the season, the girls tennis team, the softball team and the sailing team.
Krastev leads Whaler Tennis to victory on opening day
The Whaler boys tennis team had a successful season last year, reaching the state quarterfinals as a No. 7 seed. Not far behind them were the Monomoy Sharks, who were the #9 seed in Div. 4 and lost a round earlier.
Nantucket welcomed Monomoy to the island on Monday to kick off their season and on the back of No. 2 singles player Nik Krastev, posted a 3-2 win.
It was really good all around and there were about 50 people there at the end of the game, Whaler head coach David Cheever said. I think we'll have a rain shower on Wednesday, but get a chance to play a team we've never played before (Plymouth South) on Saturday, so that'll be great. This was a good start for us.
Krastev lost the first set 6-7, but rallied to win the second set 6-1 and the third set 6-3. In the tiebreak, Krastev double-faulted, but it didn't seem to bother him, which impressed Cheever.
The kid playing Nik was a fight, Cheever said. When they split the sets, they said, OK, we're going to play a 10-point tiebreaker and I'm like no Nik, this kid is tired. His legs were wobbly. You can take this child with you if you are not so tired yet. You can just suck it up and do it, and he did. It was a great, great match. Both children had a very hard time. They both played great.
Hawkin and Soren Edwardes formed the first doubles duo and achieved a victory in straight sets 7-6, 6-3.
The Bash Bros had their moments, Cheever said. Hawkin isn't silent on the field, he's joking, but he did what he had to do.
Sam Iller and Fuller Holland formed the second doubles pair. According to Cheever, Iller is one of the Whalers best practice players and that translated into the gameplay. After winning the first set 6-4, Iller and Holland lost the second set 7-8. It went to a third set to determine the winner and they made quick work of their opponent with a 6-1 win. The win also marked the first varsity victory for Holland in its first varsity match.
Sam and Fuller played great together, Cheever said. They didn't talk enough, but they got the match out of it, which was good. I missed the volley that Sam hit to win the match. I must have been at Niks, and Dave MacKay (assistant head coach) said that was the shot of the day. He hit a backhand down the line for a winner.
Nantucket's next game was scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 on the road against Barnstable at 3:30 PM, but was postponed due to weather conditions. Their next match will take place when they travel to Plymouth South on Saturday April 6 at 1pm
Girls tennis loses opening match to Monomoy
The girls tennis team opened their season Monday against the Monomoy Sharks on the road, but lost 3-1. One game was ended early due to time constraints, but head coach Luke Thornewill said he believed his team was on course to come away with the win, which would have made it a 3-2 Monomoy win.
Joan Harris was the Whalers' first singles player. She lost her match 2-6, 1-6. In her match report after the match she said it was a great match and there were a lot of deuces.
My serve was pretty good today and I had some nice drop shots, Harris said. I definitely need to work on my net game and build consistency with my forehand shots.
Lauren Cutone was Nantucket's second single. She lost her match 0-6, 2-6. Cutone said in her match report to Thornewill after the match that although the score may not seem great at first glance, she felt it was an okay match considering it was the first of the season.
My opponent had a great first serve, but a weaker second that I tried to take advantage of, Cutone said. We had some good rallies and my serve was pretty consistent throughout the match. Something to work on is just consistency in my groundstrokes and returning lobs.
Chloe Marrero was the third singles player and lost her match 2-6, 3-6. It was her first ever singles matchup and she said that while it wasn't her best, it was a good start for her.
“I have a good feeling about this match,” she said. It definitely wasn't my best, but considering it was my first singles game, I feel good about it. We had a lot of twos, and I'm proud of some of the aces I got. I definitely have to work on increasing the pressure on the net.
Lily Chibnik and Hannah Gerardi formed the Whalers' first doubles match. They won their match 7-6, 6-3. Gerardi said they communicated well, observed their opponents and adjusted their game plan accordingly.
I need to work on my net game and volleys, Gerardi said. I also want to make sure my returns are consistent. Overall I enjoyed playing and I think Lily and I communicated and worked well together.
The second double play of Sara Dussault and Sutton LeBrecht was the match that was stopped. They lost the first set 6-7. Dussault said both she and LeBrecht feel good about the match and are playing well together.
“We also think we played our hardest and for the first match we still have things to work on and improve,” Dussault said. I feel like I did a really good job of making the girls I was against run for the ball and ball placement. Sutton's strengths were her volleys and her ball placement. Overall I feel like it was a good match, but there are still things we need to work on to get better.
An exhibition doubles match also took place with Emery Bouchard and Gabriel Fee. Nantucket lost that match 1-6, 2-6.
Since it was our first match of the season, I think we did a pretty good job with serve and pace of play, Fee said. In my experience, I think I need to be more aggressive in some aspects and just go for it. Overall, I think we enjoyed playing and interacting with each other. I'm excited to see more improvement during training and competitions.
The Whalers' next game is currently scheduled for Friday, April 5, at home against the Sturgis East Storm at 4 p.m.
Softball game suspended due to time constraints
The Whaler softball team was in the middle of a back-and-forth matchup with the Nauset Warriors on Monday afternoon before the game ended in the 5th.ecollection so Nauset could catch their ferry home. The Warriors led 12-7 when play was suspended and will resume when Nantucket travels to Nauset on May 20.e for a street game.
Nantucket held the Warriors to zero runs in the first inning and then jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom half of the inning thanks to five walks surrendered by Nauset and a hit batsman.
Nauset countered in the second inning with six runs to make it 6-4. Nantucket got one back in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-5 and then regained the lead after scoring two runs in the third inning to make it 7-6.
The Warriors tied the score in the fourth inning and then broke away for five runs in the fifth before the game was halted.
Nantucket's next game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, on the road against Barnstable at 4 p.m.
Sailing wins first regatta
The Whaler sailing team got their season off to a good start on Tuesday afternoon after winning their first regatta of the season 3-0 on the road against the Barnstable Red Hawks.
Head coach Bruce Turner said after the race that he thought it was an excellent start to the season. The sailing team also posted on their Instagram page that the team also won 6-1 in exhibition play, with JV losing only one race to the Barnstables Varsity team.
The Whalers now set their sights on what should be a windy Thursday regatta against the island's Old Rochester Regional High School at a time to be determined.
SCHEDULE AHEAD:
Wednesday April 3:
All matches have been postponed due to the weather.
Thursday April 4:
The sailing team will be at home versus Old Rochester at a time to be determined.
