Berkshire Bank Hockey Night in NE





The Bruins look to end their six-game road trip on a high note as they prepare for their penultimate game of the trip against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Boston enters Tuesday's battle after splitting the first four games of its road trip. The B's defeated the Washington Capitals in a shootout at Capital One Arena on Saturday. The win kept the Black and Gold atop the Atlantic Division, and they will face a Predators squad looking to maintain their spot in the Western Conference wild-card chase. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Tuesday morning that James van Riemsdyk is skating will replace Jakub Lauko, which means Johnny Beecher will be in the fourth row, according to NESN's Adam Pellerin. Mason Lohrei replaces Matt Grzelcyk and pairs with Brandon Carlo. Linus Ullmark gets the nod between the pipes after Jeremy Swayman helped lead the shootout win over the Capitals. Pat Maroon practiced again this week as he moves closer to a return from back surgery in February. Puck drop for Bruins-Predators is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, and you can watch full coverage on NESN beginning at 7:00 PM. Postgame coverage will immediately follow the final horn on NESN+. Story continues below ad Here are the projected lines and defensive combinations for both sides. BOSTON BRUINS (43-17-15)

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher-Jesper Boqvist-Justin Brazeau Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk-Andrew Peeke Linus Ullmark Story continues below ad NASHVILLE PREDATORS (43-27-4)

Filip Forsberg-Ryan O'Reilly-Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker – Colton Sissons – Cody Glass

Mark Jankowski – Tommy Novak – Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith – Michael McCarron – Kiefer Sherwood Roman Josi-Ryan McDonagh

Spencer Stastney-Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon-Alexandre Carrier Juuse Saros

