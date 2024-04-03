DeVrie's father-daughter bond extends to the tennis court

Fathers and daughters can have an unbreakable bond in different ways. North Kitsap coach Jay DeVries and his daughter Teegan have built an everlasting bond through tennis.

“She is amazing and makes me proud,” Devries said. “It is a gift to be able to coach her. I wouldn't care if she was average. It's fun to be here with her and fun to watch her compete with other kids.

Teegan said: “It's amazing. I wouldn't want anyone else but him. I am grateful to have him as a coach.”

Teegan began following in her father's footsteps in seventh grade. DeVries allowed Teegan to go for a walk or play tennis. Although she struggled at first, Teegan stuck with the court. Since joining her father, Teegan has become one of his wonder players.

“Having a Teegan means you have a solid chance of winning your first match” at the first singles level, DeVries said. “The other girls want to win the match just like the other three.”

Teegan is entering her junior season. She finished seventh at state as a freshman and was undefeated during the regular season last year before finishing sixth at state. So far this season, DeVries has only lost one game. Additionally, Teegan and her father's dominance on the court has made the Vikings program the top tennis team in Kitsap County almost every year.

DeVries did not start as a tennis coach. “When I was hired in Kingston, I was coaching volleyball,” he said. “The Nationals coach retired and Scott McKay, the athletic director, told me the tennis court at North Kitsap is open. I told him I wanted it.”

He has been there for 23 years now.

Over the past decade, the National Boys Championships have had one state champion in doubles, while six singles or doubles teams have placed on the state list.

“Competition breeds competition,” DeVries said. “The kids are getting better because they don't want to wait until 6:30 at night to play their sets in the freezing cold. They want to play at 3:30 PM when practices start for the higher ranked players.

DeVries took over the girls team when Teegan was in seventh grade. “The expectations don't change, but I am a bit more relationship-oriented with the girls. I can be a little stricter with the boys, but I love all the kids and they know I care about them.”

Teegan said: “He's doing well. He can make people laugh, but he is not so serious and makes it fun. We always have a good time.”

Teegan helped raise the profile of the girls team. First, she has been helping her friends and other athletes at the school since she was in high school. Additionally, her state performances have placed the Vikings in twelfth and ninth place the past two seasons.

“I don't think it's magic or that there's a tennis pipeline where my kids are born with tennis rackets in their hands,” DeVries said. “The girls can see how good Teegan is and see that it is possible. She is a good athlete, friendly and helps the children.”

Although Teegan is a great player, she has no plans to play tennis in college. Instead, she wants to concentrate on her studies and playing tennis for a club. So father and daughter are enjoying their last few seasons together on the field.

“I don't want it to ever be over,” DeVries said. “She's different. She is not afraid to play with anyone. She goes to play with the boys. She works her hardest and wants to win.