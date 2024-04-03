Local student shows 5 generations of hockey players from the family in senior photo – InForum





HALLOCK, Minn. In some parts of northwestern Minnesota, there's a good chance hockey skates are on the Christmas or birthday lists. And in Hallock the joke is that a child skates before he walks. Hallock has been a part of the community since the 19th century and is widely considered the birthplace of hockey in Minnesota. The Lindegard family has been there since those early days. And when it came time for Kittson County Central hockey goaltender Isaac Lindegard's high school photo this year, decades of family history became part of that photo. “Right along the Canadian border in the late 1800s, it started becoming popular here,” said Mike Lindegard, Isaac Lindegard's father. Mike Lindegard's family settled in Hallock, a town about 21 miles southeast of Pembina, more than 100 years ago with hockey roots still growing. “I've been playing goalkeeper since Mites,” said Isaac Lindegard, who started skating at age 3. Isaac Lindegard decided to honor his family's legacy by including pioneers in his photo. His great-great-grandfather Henry played in 1929. His great-grandfather Jerry played at the University of Minnesota in 1949. His grandfather Dave in 1975, and Isaac's father, Mike. They are all part of Isaac's senior photo. They all surround him in his senior photo. “It really seemed to tie everything together,” Mike Lindegard said. “There is a 95 year difference between the photo of Henry and Isaac.” Isaac Lindegard's senior photo of him surrounded by family members who also played hockey. Contributed / Younggren Photography Younggren Photography conceived the layout as a tribute to one city's rich hockey history and one family's ice age. His brother Alex Lindegard did something similar a few years ago when he graduated, but technology made it easier this time. “(It's) just fun to watch the kids grow up and play in the sport,” Mike Lindegard said. Although the nicknames have changed over the years, from the Bears to the Wolfpack and the Bearcats, one thing has not changed: the pride. “There aren't many families that have this opportunity,” Mike Lindegard said. The senior photo marks a snapshot and a chance for Hallock and the Lindegard family to look back and document it one player at a time.

Kevin Wallevand has been a reporter at WDAY-TV since 1983. He is originally from Vining, Minnesota in Otter Tail County. His series and documentary work have taken him to Africa, Vietnam, Haiti, Kosovo, South America, Mongolia, Juarez, Mexico and the Middle East. He is a multiple Emmy and national winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award. Reach Kevin at [email protected] or 701-241-5317

