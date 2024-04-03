Mayank Yadav's fastest ball in IPL 2024 isn't even among the top 8 fastest deliveries in international cricket | Cricket





Mayank Yadav has got everyone talking. The reason? His raw pace. He has already crossed the 155 kmph mark a few times in this IPL. His fastest performance to date was clocked at 156.7 km/h, which the broadcasters said was the fastest performance of the tournament's 17th season. Before that, Mayank had bowled a bead of 155.6 kmph in the same match. Both balls were bowled to Cameron Green of Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav celebrates (PTI) These two rockets from Mayank Yadav came a few days after he bowled a 155.8 kmph screamer against the Punjab Kings in his IPL debut. What has worked for Mayank is not just his pace. It's his accuracy and resistance to trying multiple things. It's easy. He runs in, hits the ball just in front of the good length area and makes the batters struggle. Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now. The results have been tracked. He took 3/27 against PBKS and then backed that up with an even better performance against RCB (3/14). On both occasions he bowled second under the pressure of defending a target. That was perhaps one of the biggest reasons why he was named Player of the Match for both matches – the first player in IPL history to receive two consecutive POTM awards in his first two matches. Mayank's thunderbolts have made him an overnight sensation, with the who's who of the game raving about him. Google searches about his pace have been trending for the past two days. So where does he rank among the fastest bowlers of IPL? There is some discussion about Gerarld Coetzee's 157.4km/h delivery to Riyan Parag a few nights ago as the broadcasters didn't mention it when Mayank clocked 156.7km/h. So even if we take that delivery out of the equation, Mayank's still isn't in the top 3 of IPL's fastest balls. Fastest deliveries in IPL history: Shaun Tait 157.71 km/h – 2011 Gerald Coetzee 157.4 km/h – 2024 (debatable) Lockie Ferguson 97.3mph – 2022 Umran Malik 157 km/h – 2022 Mayank Yadav: 156.7 km/h – 2024 Anrich Nortje 156.22 kmph – 2020 Umran Malik 156 km/h – 2022 What about international cricket? Mayank's ranking would drop further if we take international cricket into account. He would struggle to find a place in the top 10. The record for the fastest delivery in international cricket belongs to Shoaib Akhtar, who had hurled a 161.3 kmph delivery to England's Nick Knight during the 2003 ODI World Cup. Fastest balls in international cricket Rank Player Speed ​​(km/hour) Country Opposition Year 1 Shoaib Akhtar 161.3 km/h (100.2 mph) Pakistan England 2003 2 Shaun Tait 161.1 km/h (100.1 mph) Australia England 2010 3 Brett Lee 161.1 km/h (100.1 mph) Australia New Zealand 2005 4 Jeff Thomson 160.6 km/h (99.8 mph) Australia West Indies 1975 5 Mitchell Starc 160.4 km/h (99.7 mph) Australia New Zealand 2015 6 Andy Roberts 159.5 km/h (99.1 mph) West Indies Australia 1975 7 Fidel Edwards 157.7 km/h (97.9 mph) West Indies South Africa 2003 8 Mitchell Johnson 156.8 km/h (97.4 mph) Australia England 2013 9 Mohammed Shami 156.4 km/h (97.1 mph) Pakistan Zimbabwe 2003 10 Shane Bond 156.4 km/h (97.1 mph) New Zealand India 2003 Akhtar is closely followed by Shaun Tain, Brett Lee, Jeff Thompson and Mitchell – these are the only five bowlers in the history of international cricket to have crossed the 160 mark.

