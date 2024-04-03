Watertown, Aberdeen Central, Aberdeen Roncalli and Milbank boys tennis

It's not too far-fetched an idea to believe that the 2024 Watertown High School boys tennis team can at least match or even surpass last spring's performance.

The Arrows return four regulars in both singles and doubles from a team that went 11-7 in doubles last spring to finish fourth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference and eighth out of 14 teams in Class AA.

Watertown will open its season Thursday against Aberdeen Central at 10 a.m. and nine-time defending champion Sioux Falls Lincoln in a triangle at Highland Park at approximately 3 p.m.

“It looks like Harrisburg and Yankton are going to have a tough time in the ESD, with Brandon Valley, us, Mitchell and Huron in the middle,” Watertown head coach Ryan Zink said. “Lincoln is by far the favorite in the state. Rapid City Stevens may be a little behind, but Harrisburg, Yankton, Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Washington and O'Gorman should all be decent.”

Determining the Arrows line-up

Watertown was ahead of the game before last week's snow pushed things back a bit. Temperatures are expected to rise later this week and the opening matches on Thursday and beyond are expected to be held outdoors.

Seniors Curtis Sneden, Evan Meester and Justin Remmers will kick off Watertown's singles lineup, while sophomore Joey Meester, junior Skyler Stanton and freshman Matthew Bertsch will round out the lineup.

Last spring, Sneden played No. 1 singles, Evan Meester No. 3, Remmers No. 4 and J. Meester No. 6. Sneden and E. Meester each played four years as starters and Remmers three years as regulars.

“Curtis knows what to expect at No. 1, Evan and Justin each moved up one spot and Joey two spots,” said Zink, who is joined by 2023 graduate Parker Young and Mark Mahowald.

Sneden-E. Meester, Remmers-Stanton and J. Meester-junor Sam Karst are the expected doubles' teams. Sneden and Mahowald were at No. 1 last winter, followed by E. Meester-Remmers and J. Meester-Karst.

“We need to focus on doubles this week as we prepare for Thursday,” Zink admitted.

The schedule and other thoughts for Watertown

Watertown's schedule, which is subject to change due to weather, also calls for other home triangles on Tuesday, April 9 (Milbank and Sioux Falls Jefferson); Monday, April 15 (Aberdeen Roncalli and Sioux Falls Roosevelt); Friday, April 19 (Lennox and Sioux Falls Washington) and Thursday, May 9 (Aberdeen Central and Madison).

The ESD tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 6-7, in Pierre, while the state Class AA tournament is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, in Rapid City.

Senior Rocky McKenzie (No. 1), senior Drew Gohl (No. 2), sophomore River McKenzie (No. 3), sophomore Christopher Tao (No. 5) and junior Jacob Husser (No. 6) are each the state's returning singles champions for SF Lincoln. Rocky McKenzie-Gohl also won at No. 1 doubles. River McKenzie was part of the No. 2 state champion doubles team and Tao-Husser won at No. 4. O'Gorman senior Liam Sarmiento won at No. 4 singles last spring.

Rapid City Christian is the defending Class A state champion and will become state singles champion in sophomore Jack Hancock (No. 4), freshman Noah Geyer (No. 5) and sophomore Henry Beckloff (No. 6). Hancock played the No. 1 state doubles champions last spring and Geyer and Beckloff won at No. 3 doubles.

The state Class A tournament is Monday and Tuesday, May 13-14, in Rapid City.

Aberdeen Central

Coach Trent Kurtz's squad lost much of its regular lineup to a team that went 10-10 in doubles and finished 10th in the state Class AA tournament last spring.

The Golden Eagles won 2-2 in the West River Duals in Rapid City from March 21-22 and took on Sioux Falls Christian and Harrisburg in games on Tuesday. Christian, led by the Golden Eagles' No. 1 player from last season (Mitchell Hofer), won 9-0. The results of the Harrisburg dual have not been posted.

Junior AJ Prehn played No. 2 singles last spring and has moved up to No. 1 singles this year with junior Brock Anderson at No. 2, eighth-grader Dawson Pederson at No. 3, freshman Aric Tennant at No. 4, junior Mika Dannen at No. 5 and sophomore Gannon Pederson at number 6.

Junior Gracen Casper, who played No. 2 singles against Christian on Tuesday, and sophomore Wyatt Kiesz, who played No. 2 doubles, have also seen action as the Golden Eagles tried to finalize a lineup.

Aberdeen Roncalli

Class A Roncalli returns a ton of experience for head coach Jason Haskell. The Cavaliers went 6-9 in doubles and placed fifth in the state Class A tournament.

Roncalli went 4-0 in the West River Duals and also played Class A Sioux Falls Chrisrtian and Class AA Harrisburg on Tuesday. The Cavs fell 9-0 to Christian. The results of the Harrisurg dual have not been posted.

Senior Cason Hellwig (No. 1), senior Palmer Johnson (No. 2), junior Gannon May (No. 3), senior Landon Zikmund (No. 5), senior Jayden Reecy (No. 5) and sophomore Ezra Feickert (No. . .6) formed the singles line-up against Christian on Tuesday. Johnson-May, Hellwig-Zikmund played No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, respectively, with Feickert and freshman Will Haskell at No. 3 doubles.

Milbank

Coach Abbey Trapp's Bulldogs are bringing back a good chunk of their lineup from a team that went 2-14 games and finished eighth in the state Class A tournament last spring.

Senior Joe Schulte played No. 1 singles, junior Gregory Grabow No. 2, junior Charles Whitesitt No. 4 and senior Daniel Shelstad No. 6 last spring and are back. Grabow-Whitesitt played No. 2 doubles. Schulte was on the No. 1 doubles team and No. 3 eighth-grader Will Muellenbach a year ago.

The Bulldogs open their season Friday in the Sioux Falls Jefferson Triangle.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sportscaster Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: [email protected]