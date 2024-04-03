The 2nd Abu Dhabi Government Games ends in Abu Dhabi





The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Government Games, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), concluded in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, with the objectives of strengthening social relations between employees of Abu Dhabi government institutions achieved, while also emphasizing the importance of the role of sport in preventing diseases and improving poor lifestyle habits. The Abu Dhabi Sports Hub, Al Forsan Resort, Al Hudayriat Island and Yas Marina Circuit hosted the activities of the 2024 Championship, which saw the participation of more than 40 government agencies and more than 2,000 male and female employees. The second edition of the championship aimed to improve interpersonal relationships between employees, improve their performance in the working environment and leave a positive impact on their mental and physical health, all within a competitive and enthusiastic atmosphere that reflects the spirit of challenge and unity fourth. The winners were crowned by His Excellency Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of Support Services Sector at ADSC, and His Excellency Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director. Director of Events Sector at ADSC, during a ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi Sports Hub in the presence of representatives from government agencies and the teams. The winners of 11 competitions (football, shooting, padel, fitness, volleyball, table tennis, 3×3 basketball, chess, badminton, running and cycling) were honored during the closing ceremony, which in itself drew praise for its artistry and organization. The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) won the participation award for the largest number of employees participating in various competitions, while Abu Dhabi Police won the Sports Excellence award after winning the largest number of competitions. The top three winners from each competition were: Women's Table Tennis: Abu Dhabi Municipality, Abu Dhabi Institute of Vocational Education and Training, ADSC Men's table tennis: Ministry of Municipalities and Transport, Technology Innovation Institute, Ministry of Community Development Women's 5K Running Race: Abu Dhabi Police (1st and 2nd places), Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi (3rd place) Men's 5K Running Race: Abu Dhabi Police (First, Second and Third Places) Women's Cycling Race: Abu Dhabi Police, Emirates Foundation for School Education, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi Men's cycling race: Abu Dhabi Police (first and third place), Abu Dhabi Customs (second place) Women's Badminton: Abu Dhabi Police, Emirates College For Advanced Education, Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute Men's Badminton: Ministry of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Institute of Vocational Education and Training, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence Women's Shooting: Abu Dhabi Police, Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund Men shooting: Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Protection Authority, Abu Dhabi Municipality Women's Fitness: Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority Men's Fitness: Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority Men's 3×3 Basketball: Advanced Technology Research Council, Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority Men's Volleyball: Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Abu Dhabi Customs Women's Padel: Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Ministry of Education and Knowledge Men's Padel: Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi City Municipality Women's Chess: Abu Dhabi Police, Ministry of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund Men's Chess: Ministry of Municipalities and Transport, Advanced Technology Research Council, Abu Dhabi City Municipality Men's Football: Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Police The coordinators of the participating entities and the volunteers of the Emirati Marshals Program were also honored for their efforts in contributing to the organization of the 2nd Abu Dhabi Government Games and making the event a success.

