3 Syracuse races away early and takes down Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 3 Syracuse Orange women's lacrosse team scored 11 goals in the first 30 minutes to hand Cornell a 17-4 loss at Schoellkopf Field on Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse improved to 10-3 this year and has won its last 16 games between the in-state rivals, while Cornell falls to 7-4 in its final non-conference game of 2024.

Junior Josie Vogel was a bright spot for the Big Red, who found the back of the net twice and extended their goal and point streak to 24 consecutive games. Sophomore Alexa Donahoe and senior captain Caitlin Slaminko scored the other two goals while Bridget Babcock handed out two assists that day. Junior Ellie Hoorner suffered the loss to Cornell, making nine saves on 26 shot attempts and senior defenseman Annie Thomas had a team-high four that caused turnovers.

Syracuse's high-powered offense doubled the Big Red in shots on goal (26-13) and was led by four goals each from junior forward Olivia Adamson and graduate student Emma Tyyrell. Emma Muchnick (three goals) and Savannah Sweitzer (two goals, one assist) were top performers on offense. Katelyn Mashewske kept the checking circle alive with 12 of Syracuse's 20 wins, and Delaney Sweitzer made eight saves to earn her 10th win of the year in net.

The Dutch team struck first with a free position goal for Tyrrell after 18 seconds and took a 1-0 lead. Cornell later tried to counter possession off Gelabert's stick, but Delaney Sweitzer stepped up and made a key save to give possession back to Syracuse. Turnovers plagued both teams over the next few trips for both teams before Ward found her second of the quarter to extend the lead to two. Cornell's offensive struggles continued after Ward's second, as the shotless streak continued to climb north of five minutes. Syracuse continued to test Horner in the cage with a shot that fell off Horner and a shot that hit the post. Syracuse won the race to the midline to keep the ball in Cornell's defensive zone before Sweitzer scored her first goal to make it 3-0. Cornell would finally get some offense on Sweitzer's goal, with Donahoe scoring her fifth of the year off a feed from Babcock, making the score 3-1 with 2:18 left in the quarter. Syracuse immediately took back the lead after Donahoe's goal, putting two more past Horner to take a 5-1 lead after one goal.

Both teams traded goals to open the second quarter, with Maddy Baxter and Vogel notching their 24th and 27th of the year to keep the score difference at four. The back-and-forth stopped immediately after Vogel's goal with 9:01 remaining, as Adamson, Rowley and Ward combined for a 4-0 run that ended the quarter and lifted the Dutch to an 11-all heading into halftime. 2 lead pushed. Syracuse had the edge in shots (11-7), shots on goal (10-4) and took all seven draw checks in the period.

Coming out of the break, Cornell turned up the pressure with three shots to Sweizter. But the graduate student stood tall and stopped all three. The Big Red's defense also hunkered down, holding the potent Orange attack for 8:03 without shots on goal. The scoreless drought ultimately fell in Cornell's favor, with Vogel finding her second of the afternoon after a free-position attempt to put the third Big Red goal on the board. Syracuse immediately matched the previous draw off Sweitzer's stick, pulling back nine minutes with 6:02 to go. Cornell continued to try to tip the balance back in its favor, with Slaminko firing a free-position shot that sailed past Sweitzer's stick into the top right corner to come back within eight. That would be the last goal of the quarter as neither team found the back of the net in the final five minutes.

Syracuse continued to test the Cornell defense early in the fourth, firing off three straight shots, two of which went wide and the other of which fell into the weave of Horner's stick. The pressure reached a fever pitch for the Orange attack, scoring two goals in less than 30 seconds to push the lead to ten and force a running clock. Cornell did his best to find the back of the net after a timeout, but Vogel and Sophie Ward fired two shots that went wide. The Syracuse offense didn't slow down, finding the back of the net three more times after two from Muchnick and a queen-up goal from Adamson to take the 17-4 victory.

With her two-goal performance, junior Josie Vogel Last season matched her career-high (28) and now has 74 in her Big Red career.

Junior goalkeeper Ellie Hoorner scored five or more saves for the seventh time this season.

The Big Red committed ten or more turnovers for the fourth time this season.

The Big Red begins its four-game Ivy League stretch to conclude the 2024 regular season with a road trip to Harvard to take on the Crimson on Saturday, April 6. The opening draw is at noon and there is action available to stream on ESPN Plus.