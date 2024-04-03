Stake and Cognizant Major League Cricket Announce Partnership for 2024 Season





Stake and MLC announce partnership MLC's world-class action returns this summer Major League Cricket logo MLC's world-class T20 action returns this summer with Stake as an official partner We really enjoyed the MLC's inaugural season in 2023 and jumped at the opportunity to become an official partner… we see this as a breakthrough year for cricket in the US and can't wait to be part of it.” — Akhil Sarin, CMO of the ring SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) and Stake today announced their new multi-year partnership, which will see the social casino and online gaming brand support the second season of MLC this summer. The action starts on July 4 and some of the best players in the world will take part in the exciting T20 tournament. The partnership between MLC and Stake will help enhance the overall experience and engage cricket fans in innovative, exciting matches. Stake will sponsor the Tournament MVP award, which was won last year by MINY captain Nicholas Pooran led by his 137 not out off 55 balls with ten fours and 13 sixes in the championship final. Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer of Stake, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed the MLC's inaugural season in 2023 and jumped at the opportunity to become an official partner for 2024 and beyond. With the T20 World Cup taking place on US soil later this year, we see this as a breakout year for cricket in the US and we can't wait to be a part of it. MLC is excited to welcome Stake as an official partner to help support the growth of the league and the game of cricket in America, said Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder of Major League Cricket. We are excited to partner with a renowned company that supports many global sporting activities. MLC will expand Stakes' sports sponsorship portfolio, including Stake F1 Team, Everton FC (Premier League) and UFC, among others. Stakes' partnerships are aimed at developing the community's dedication and fandom to sports, leagues and teams. Together, MLC and Stake will help grow and expand the MLC faithful. All six teams that competed in the MLC's historic first season will perform again in 2024. Returning superstar players already announced to participate include Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (MI New York), South Africans Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom) and Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas ), West Indies Pakistanis Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders). MLC's debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world-class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time, with most matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina. Dozens of the world's best cricketers competed in 19 matches alongside the nation's top talent. MI New York claimed its first championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium. The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas and at locations to be announced later. More details about the 2024 season will be announced soon. CONTACT

Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. MLC, exclusively endorsed by USA Cricket, showcases superstar players from around the world and brings world-class T20 cricket to America. MLC's transformative first season took place in the summer of 2023 and featured six teams: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and the Washington Freedom. ABOUT STAKE

Founded in 2017, Stake is the world's leading brand in the online gaming category. In the US, Stake operates Stake.us, a free-to-play social casino with over 2 million registered users. Stake has an extensive global sponsorship portfolio including Canadian superstar Drake, Stake F1 Team, Everton Football Club, UFC and many more.

