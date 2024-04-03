Oregon Ducks players tease new football uniforms: We've got some things cooking





EUGENE Before the teams move to the Big Ten Conference this fall, a handful of Oregon football players participated in a uniform committee to help decide the infusion for the Ducks in 2024. The Generation O kit will be part of a regular overhaul by Nike that happens every few years, but the hype around this particular change is real among players who were on the committee. Working with UO football equipment manager Kenny Farr, the group of players included Jeffrey Bassa, Marcus Harper, Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden. Bassa in particular has a passion for fashion and expressed his excitement for what is to come. “We've got something to cook,” Bassa said with a smile after spring training at Oregon on Tuesday. It was great to sit there in the room with Kenny and see everything he had planned for the year. Down to the little details he does with which helmet he is going to wear, which socks he is going to wear with this. It was great to be part of history. I know this is going to be a huge year with the uniforms and stuff like that. I know people are excited. Although Bassa and his teammates haven't revealed any specific details about the uniforms, and neither has the team teaser video on social media, players have bonded because they are part of the process. In the video, Farr spoke to players and teased that some uniforms will have a futuristic look, while others will be a throwback. There has also been some playful complaining during this process, including Bassa saying he was surprised to see Harper as an offensive lineman on the committee. “I don't know why,” Harper said, shaking his head. Big people can also drip a little. Harper set clear expectations when asked to preview Oregon's new uniforms. The standard has been set by Oregon teams of the past and the Ducks strive to live up to it. A new IV, Harper said. Same Oregon schedule we always do. Nice, sleek design, really fast. I feel like some of the old colorways that some people on Twitter have had might be on there, some good throwbacks that I don't think we've seen since the DeAnthony Thomas era. I guess we'll just have to wait and see. MORE DUCK COVERAGE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/ducks/2024/04/oregon-ducks-players-tease-new-football-uniforms-we-got-some-stuff-cooking.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos