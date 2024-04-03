2024 Women's Hockey World Cup, team by team





UTICA, NY A capsule look at the 10-nation field for the 2024 Women's Hockey World Cup April 3-14 in Utica, NY (ranked by tournament format). United States Eighteen players return from the 2023 edition, which saw Canada doubled 6-3 in last year's final in Brampton, Ontario, including tournament top scorer Hilary Knight, assists from leader Taylor Heise and points leader Caroline Harvey. Knight is the all-time tournament leader (101) and goals leader (61). Kendall Coyne Schofield returns from maternity leave. Canada Princeton's Sarah Fillier was the MVP of the 2023 tournament with seven goals and four assists in seven games. Canada will rely heavily on its proven core of Marie Philip-Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens. Cousins ​​Julia and Nicole Gosling of London, Ontario, make their world championship debut together. Czech Republic Back-to-back bronze medalists, coached by Canada's Carla MacLeod. Outside of Canada and the US, the Czechs have the largest representation in the PWHL with four players, including three who play for MacLeod in Ottawa. Katerina Mrazova is Ottawa's top scorer with six goals and eleven assists in nineteen games. Switzerland Alina Muller is the only Swiss player in the PWHL. She was a coveted acquisition by Boston, who made the 24-year-old forward the first pick (third overall) in the draft. Lara Stalder led the Swiss in points in Brampton last year with four goals and seven assists in seven games. The Swiss lost the bronze match 3-2 to the Czechs. Finland Defender and captain Jenni Hiirikoski will extend her record for World Cup appearances to 16. The 36-year-old will also add to the record for career games played (89). Petra Nieminen was second behind Harvey in scoring in Brampton with six goals and seven assists in seven games. Forward Susanna Tapani was involved in the first-ever PWHL transaction on February 11 when Boston acquired her from Minnesota. Sweden Canada needed Nurse's overtime goal to beat the Swedes in the quarterfinals last year. Goaltender Emma Soderberg, who made 51 saves in that game, plays for PWHL Boston. Sweden recently surpassed its target of registering more than 10,000 women and girls in hockey, representing a 43 percent increase since 2021. Japan Reaching the 2022 quarterfinals and beating Finland for fifth place was the gift that kept on giving in terms of tournament placement and avoiding the relegation games in 2023. Ottawa's Akane Shiga is Japan's only PWHL player. Haruka Toko led Japan in Brampton with two goals and two assists in six games. Germany Strength is defense. Fourth in both goals-against and penalties in Brampton last year. Goaltender Sandra Abstreiter is the only PWHL player. She is Ottawa's backup behind Canadian Emerance Maschmeyer. Twin sisters Lilli and Luisa Welcke are coached by former Canadian women's hockey team defender Tara Watchorn at Boston University. Denmark The host Danes were relegated when their country hosted the Women's World Cup for the first time in 2022. They have earned promotion to the top championship. Emma-Sofie Nordstrom is an NCAA goaltender for St. Lawrence. China Lady Dragons returns to the highest world championship for the first time since 2009. China's resurgence began at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where the hosts stunned Japan and Denmark, losing 2-1 to the Swedes to narrowly miss out on a place in the quarter-finals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

