Warren County resident helps youth as 4-H WAY coordinator | News

A Warren County native, Alexis Henderson has dedicated her career to helping youth, especially those in her home state. She continues this mission in a new role: 4-H WAY (Warren Advocating for Youth) Coordinator at the North Carolina Cooperative Extensions Warren County Center.

A graduate of Warren County High School, Henderson earned a degree in healthcare management from Winston-Salem State University, with a background in healthcare IT.

She views relationship building as a key component of working with youth and their families. As an English teacher at Warren County Middle School, she worked to build relationships with her students' parents.

Henderson has also developed community programs such as Sisterly Dreams, which started as Dreamers Day Camp. Several initiatives have been created through this program, including an after-school program for girls and a hygiene giveaway at Warren County Middle School, and an expansion into a cotton candy vendor program that allows youth to build relationships with local businesses.

Henderson said these programs are valuable to youth because they give students a purpose and passion in the community.

The projects build rapport, she said. Young people build self-confidence and self-esteem.

In February, Henderson became coordinator of the 4-H WAY program, created by Crystal Smith, when she was director of Warren County Cooperative Extension.

It's come full circle, Henderson said. Two or three years ago I was able to volunteer in the program to provide young people with information about decision-making.

She described the 4-H WAY program where youth seek to reach their full potential while working with adults. The activities focus on the development of social skills, decision-making and conflict resolution.

The mission is to empower Warren County youth today to make them better tomorrow, Henderson said. We reach the whole family through topics to empower the whole family to become a more cohesive unit.

Among the programs Henderson focuses on as 4-H WAY coordinator are the Teen Court and Sentencing Circle service programs.

Through Teen Court, first-time high school offenders are tried by their peers. Perpetrators acknowledge responsibility for their actions and accept liability.

Henderson said the Teen Court program has worked with school staff and the school system in situations involving fights, vandalism, disorderly conduct or communicating threats. At Teen Court, many of the courtroom roles are filled by young people. Local judges and lawyers can volunteer to participate.

The Sentencing Circle is connected to Teen Court. Youth are often referred by the school system or the Warren County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. Henderson noted that parental consent and a family commitment to participate are required for Teen Court.

Sentencing Circle is a family strengthening process, she said.

While the youth and volunteers determine what type of services the offender should complete, the youth's family will also gain insight into why the youth made the decision that led to the crime, Henderson indicated.

In addition to the current programs for juvenile delinquents, the 4-H WAY Program offers other opportunities for youth. Henderson said the 4-H curriculum, Overcoming Obstacles, focuses on bullying prevention, college preparation, self-esteem, service-oriented learning, financial management and leadership skills.

She continues to network in the community to build and strengthen local partnerships. The 4-H WAY program collects toiletries, which are provided to schools in portable lockers, known as hygiene lockers, that are restocked by community partners. To donate, please drop off items at Warren County Cooperative Extension, located at 158 ​​Rafters Lane, Warrenton.

Henderson has been working to build a larger partnership with Warren County Middle School, where she hopes the 4-H WAY program can provide mentoring sessions to youth referred to the program.

She would also like to introduce Book Buddies to increase the love of reading among local youth, empowering youth to improve literacy and improve book-by-book comprehension while learning leadership skills. Book Buddies would involve high school students in mentoring elementary school students through reading. At the high school level, students become Book Friends in training. The program would be made possible through a partnership between Warren County Schools, the Warren County Memorial Library and a school staff partner.

Additional workshops and community service projects will be offered as 4-H WAY works to fill gaps in programs available to youth.

Henderson and 4-H WAY Program Assistant Noah Henderson recently attended a workshop at North Carolina State University that focused on designing high-quality workshops in our communities.

Alexis Henderson and Noah Henderson also recently became certified in Mental Health First Aid to teach professionals how to help adolescents ages 12 to 18 who are experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge or crisis.

They continue to attend conferences to increase their knowledge on how to advocate for youth.

We were just excited to create things and bring them to the community, Alexis Henderson said. We want to see how the 4-H WAY program will make a difference in the lives of the youth in the community.

She thanked the Warren County Cooperative Extension team for the warm welcome and rapport among local staff members. She added that the name of the 4-H WAY program summarizes the goals of the program.

Overall, the team wants to create programs for youth in the community and live up to our name: Warren Advocating for Youth.

For more information about 4-H WAY or to volunteer, contact Alexis Henderson at Warren County Cooperative Extension by calling 252-257-3640.