



Jonathan Agnew will step down as BBC's Cricket Correspondent at the end of the summer, but will remain with Test Match Special for the next four years. Aggers, who turns 64 this week, has been the BBC's cricket correspondent for 33 years. He took over from Christopher Martin-Jenkins in 1991, after retiring from a 218-game first-class career with Leicestershire a year earlier. Agnew is a much-loved member of the TMS team but has decided to step back from his role as BBC Cricket Correspondent at the end of the summer. What exactly the change in job title means in practical terms is still unclear, but it is likely that Agnew will move away from covering T20 cricket and will no longer be the main voice of the BBC's wider cricket output, even if he will host TMS and continue to be a regular voice on BBC programmes. I am very pleased that I will continue to present Test Match Special for the next four years, Agnew said. It is a unique program that I am extremely proud of and it means so much to so many people. However, this seems like the right time for me to step back from my role as BBC cricket correspondent. This summer, my 34th in the post, will be my last. In a rapidly changing cricket landscape, it is time for fresh legs to take on the daily tasks, allowing me to fully focus on TMS. The news comes at a time of change in the BBC's cricket coverage. Although the BBC has exclusive radio broadcast rights to all international and domestic cricket in England and Wales until the end of 2028, the deal to show the Hundred and Selected International Cricket (a handful of live T20s and highlights of the day's play) is on the horizon . extension at the end of this summer. It will likely face competition from other free-to-air broadcasters but is considered favorite to retain the rights. Talksport has made big dents in the men's international rights market abroad in recent years, including securing a long-term deal for England's matches in India, starting with this year's Test tour (which only covered the first two matches on the site before it was largely moved). operations to London). The BBC has the rights to the next men's and women's Ashes, but agreements to broadcast ICC events and England's tours of Pakistan have expired. The rights for the next ICC cycle start with the T20 World Cup in June, and the BBC is likely to deal with Talksport again over the rights to England's Test tour of Pakistan in October. TMS producer Adam Mountford has been promoted to the role of head of cricket for the next six months. This role was left last summer by Stephen Lyle, who became head of football and is believed to be in the running to replace the outgoing Barbara Slater as head of sport. Mountford will now oversee the BBC's cricket production, including deciding how to replace Agnew as correspondent, but it appears he will also continue to produce TMS's daily coverage where possible. A decision on the division of the various jobs will wait until it is clear exactly what rights the BBC has, especially in relation to TV cricket.

