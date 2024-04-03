Sports
Texas Tech Football has played these teams, but never defeated them
Texas Tech football conjures up images of high-flying fouls, tortillas sailing through the fall air, the Masked Rider galloping across Jones Stadium, and some of the most colorful characters college football has ever seen.
The program has all-time 597 wins. That is 70th most at the NCAA. The program has also spent a total of 141 weeks in the AP poll, good for 62nd out of 131 FBS programs.
Along the way, the Red Raiders have stood up to some of the major programs in the country. However, there have been some interesting programs that Tech has never been able to get a win against.
First, let's take a look at some non-Power-5 conference teams that Tech has never recorded a win against. As you'll see, some of these series haven't been played in the modern era of the sport, when Texas Tech became a major member of the conference.
|
Team
|
File
|
Eastern Carolina
|
0-1-0
One team that Tech played quite recently in college football is East Carolina. The only time these programs met was in 2000 at the Galleryfurniture.com Bowl in Houston.
That year, Tech went 7-5 in the regular season under first-year head coach Mike Leach. That sent the Red Raiders bowling after missing the postseason the year before.
However, things did not go well for Tech in the Galleryfurniture.com bowl. In a 40-27 loss, Kliff Kingsbury threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns, but Tech was unable to mount a comeback after falling into a huge early hole.
|
Team
|
File
|
Miami (OH)
|
0-1-0
On New Year's Day 1948, the Red Raiders ended the 1947 season by dropping a close 13-12 game to Miami (OH). That's the only time the two programs have met.
Two seasons later, Tech faced San Jose State in the Raisin Bowl on the final day of 1949. In the 20-13 loss, Tech jumped on the board first, but a 7-0 lead turned into a 20-7 behind. the first quarter. Tech, the Border Conference champion, would finish the year 7-4 and reach its fifth bowl game in 11 years.
|
Team
|
File
|
South Florida
|
0-1-0
Tech faced South Florida in the 2017 Birmingham Bowl. On a rainy day, when only a few thousand people were in attendance, the Red Raiders lost a late lead in a 38-34 loss. Although Keke Coutee would catch 11 balls for 187 yards, UCF would score a TD with 16 seconds left to play to seal the victory in what would be Kliff Kingsbury's final bowl game as head coach of the Red Raiders.
|
