10% of the US population will play tennis by 2035
The Covid-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for tennis to grow. From 2019 to 2023, the percentage of the U.S. population that plays tennis at least once over the course of a year increased from 5.8% to 7.7%. according to the 2024 US Tennis Participation Report. That left the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to set and announce today an even loftier goal: to have 10% of the U.S. population playing tennis by the year 2035, to make the U.S. the number one tennis-playing country in to make the world. world. Such an increase could see tennis become an even bigger contributor to the growing epidemic of physical inactivity in the US
Now you can say ITF and point it out a report from the International Tennis Federation (ITF). showed that the US already had the second most tennis players in the world in 2019, just behind China. However, the sheer number of tennis players in the US at the time was largely due to the size of the total US population. The sport has grown in the US since then, and this new USTA goal is different and bold enough in the words of USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Lew Sherr.
Rather than simply having the most tennis players in the world, we want to become the most popular tennis country in the world, Sherr explains. That would mean 10% of the public participating in tennis, which would bring us to around 35 million players. Our projection is to achieve this by 2035. The USTA chose this number by looking at the current tennis participation rates of other countries and determining what it would take for the US to surpass them all.
This goal is bold enough because the US cannot expect the same growth rates of recent years to continue over the next decade without doing more. The biggest jumps in tennis participation occurred in 2020 (from 5.8% in 2019 to 7.1%), 2021 (from 7.1% to 7.4%) and 2022 (from 7.4% to 7.7 %). As you remember, there was something different in the year 2020, and it rhymed with the words beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, tennis was on the short list of ways to get lots of exercise and socialize while keeping at least one Ryan Gosling (since Gosling is about 6 feet tall) apart, assuming there isn't any a controversial line call. was involved.
As Covid-19 restrictions eased in 2022 and more and more people forgot (or perhaps ignored) that the virus was still spreading (and is still spreading), people once again had more options for physical activity. So it is not surprising that the growth in the number of tennis players slowed down between 2022 and 2023, with a much smaller increase from 23.6 to 23.8 million players.
That doesn't mean tennis has lost the social and health benefits it brings over many other forms of physical activity. People of almost all ages can play tennis, while you won't see many people in their eighties playing tackle football, skateboarding or running the 110 meter hurdles, for example. Moreover, as I have covered Forbes previously, a study found that tennis players lived an average of 9.7 years longer than those who remained sedentary, significantly more than any other sport evaluated. And on March 27, at an event featuring Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and White House representatives, it was announced that the USTA will be the first national sports governing body to partner with the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.
To reach the 10% participation goal, Sherr doesn't think the USTA will need to focus as heavily as it has in the past on raising awareness of what the USTA has called the healthiest sport in the world. Instead, he indicated that the focus should be on ensuring we can provide better experiences to keep people in the game. Of those who pick up a racket and try tennis, not everyone will continue to play the sport. Tennis isn't like eating avocado toast, where anyone who tries it once automatically becomes addicted. It may take some time before you become proficient enough to really enjoy the sport. So Sherr would like to see the percentage of those who try tennis and remain tennis players reach at least the 70 to 80 percent range.
The recent growth in tennis participation has also put new pressures on the system, according to Sherr, such as the availability of tennis courts and access to great coaches. If you want to court more people to become and stay tennis players, you need to have enough courts. Currently, the US has approximately 247,000 courts of traditional length and dimensions, which will not be enough to house approximately 35 million people. Therefore, the USTA aims to eventually have approximately one court per 100 tennis players, for a total of 350,000 courts before the USTA could reach its goal of 35 million tennis players by 2035. These lanes should be spread over an area. a wide range of communities, including disadvantaged communities, to give enough people access to the game. In addition, communities should have the resources and knowledge to maintain these courts and keep them usable for tennis.
The USTA has already committed $3 million to renovate tennis courts across the US as part of the US Open Legacy Initiative. The first major result of this investment is the greatly improved courts at Pompey Park in Delray Beach, Florida. At an event on March 20 to unveil these renovated tennis courts at Pompey Park, 2023 US Open Women's Singles Champion Coco Gauff stated that I strongly believe that tennis can continue to become a more accessible sport, and I would like to support the USTA would like to thank her for her continued efforts to do so. Investing in public parks and our youth is very important.”
There are not yet enough quality coaches to help the US reach the 10% target or even meet the current demand for players. Currently, the U.S. has approximately 24,000 SafePlay-approved tennis coaches, a number the USTA hopes to push above 80,000 by 2035. This means expanding existing training programs and creating more comprehensive and sustainable career paths for those who want to make a career in coaching. their profession.
Yes, all this may sound daring enough. But courage is what it takes to end the current epidemic of physical inactivity in the US Maps from the Centers for Disease of Control and Prevention (CDC) have shown that physical inactivity levels are exceeding 25% and even 30% in many states, leaving the US in an increasingly unhealthy state. Yet there doesn't seem to be enough urgency in the US to get many more people moving much more. So it seems like it's going to take a much bigger hullabaloo to change this.
