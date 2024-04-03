What to expect from the next court hearing in Hockey Canada's sex abuse trial

The next step in the legal proceedings against five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team accused of sexual assault will take place Wednesday in London, Ont.

In late January, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote were charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in 2018.

In late February, lawyers for the five players confirmed that their clients had jointly agreed to a jury trial. A preliminary inquest will take place in London on Wednesday, a hearing that will take place behind closed doors, without access to the public or media.

The Athletics contacted four Ontario-based lawyers this week to answer some important questions about what typically happens during a pre-trial court hearing.

Nikolas Lust is an Ottawa criminal lawyer who has represented clients in sexual assault cases. Lakin Afolabi is a criminal lawyer in London, Ontario, who focuses on sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

Sam Goldstein is a Toronto-based criminal defense lawyer who has handled several sexual assault cases in court. He began his career as a prosecutor and worked at all levels of the Ontario legal system. Sean Robichaud is also a Toronto-based criminal lawyer with experience litigating sexual assault cases in Ontario.

Lust, Afolabi, Goldstein and Robichaud are aware of the details of the case that have been made public; no one is connected to the case in any way. All four spoke The Athletics about this matter in general.

What is the purpose of a preliminary discussion?

Pre-trial meetings generally serve two purposes in Ontario. The first is to try to get all parties together to see if there is a path to resolution without resorting to the legal system. In most cases, the judge would try to see if there is an agreement on a settlement before going to trial.

But legal experts tell it The Athletics that a resolution is highly unlikely in a sexual assault case.

In a case like this, it would be extremely unlikely that the preliminary investigation would lead the way to a resolution, Robichaud said. These are the kind of cases where it's all or nothing.

These types of preliminary investigations are not necessarily about a solution, Goldstein said. It's more about trying to figure out how much probation time is necessary.

And so it's more likely that this meeting on Wednesday will transition to the second purpose of a pretrial hearing, which is to try to determine how much court time will be needed to hear this case in its entirety.

During the course of the pre-trial hearing, the judge will try to get an idea of ​​each party's case. The Crown will make public the list of witnesses they want to call, while defense lawyers can provide a general number of witnesses they will call to testify.

The Crown will say, 'I need six hours on the witness stand with this witness,' and the defense will then say, 'Okay, we need about 10 hours for cross-examination,'” Lust said. And you do that for every witness that the Crown is going to call. And that gives the judge an idea of ​​how long this process will take.

The parties can also use the time on Wednesday to establish certain elements of the case that will be considered fact, so they don't have to spend court time proving something that all parties already agree on.

They may agree that a sexual encounter occurred. That way, when the trial begins, they know this isn't one of the things they have to establish or prove, Afolabi said. That limits the amount of evidence needed.

If a process is going to take a long time, this is just a vetting to be as efficient as possible, Lust said. And the preliminary investigation is the last filter before a trial is instituted.

On Wednesday, the judge will use the pre-trial hearing to resolve any logistical issues that may arise in the courtroom. For example, the Crown could use Wednesday's hearing to exercise the complainant's right to testify during the trial via video teleconference instead of appearing in person. This ensures that all parties are on the same page when it comes to the framework of the process.

The judge will have a checklist and go over it with everyone, Goldstein said. Almost like a pilot would do a pre-inspection before boarding his plane.

Who would be present at this preparatory meeting?

A judge will preside over the pre-trial hearing and there will be representation from the Crown (which is prosecuting the case) and legal representation for each of the five accused players.

Based on court documents, the players have secured the following representation: Louis Strezos (Dillon Dube), Julianna Greenspan (Cal Foote), Daniel Brown (Alex Formenton), Megan Savard (Carter Hart) and David Humphrey (Mike McLeod).

Neither the suspects themselves nor the complainant would participate in the preliminary interview.

This is an opportunity to have a frank and open discussion about the matter, Goldstein said. You can't always do that when your customers are present.

Given the nature of the discussions that inevitably take place, these meetings are conducted in private, often in the judges' chambers, with a strict cone of silence surrounding the proceedings. These are treated as for camera meetings that are not accessible to the public or the media.

As a result of some of the frank and open dialogue that is likely to occur, the judge presiding over this pre-trial meeting will not be the trial judge when this case reaches the courtroom. On Wednesday, matters that may not be admissible in a trial and conversations that could move the judge in one direction or another will be discussed.

You don't want to bias a judge before a trial, Robichaud said. Things may be discussed during the preliminary investigation that are not allowed to be said in court.

As a result, another judge will be selected for the trial itself so that they can arrive at the court with a clean slate and without intimate details of the case.

What motions can the defense file?

On Wednesday, the defense can indicate which motions it will file in the run-up to a possible trial.

All four lawyers interviewed by The Athletics I think it is very likely that lawyers will file motions regarding sections 276 and 278 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Section 276 of the Criminal Code restricts the use of evidence relating to a complainant's sexual history. If lawyers wish to use evidence in this sense, they must request this in advance before it is allowed. And the defense team must clearly demonstrate why the evidence they are trying to introduce into the trial is relevant to a specific issue related to their client.

Section 278 of the Criminal Code prohibits lawyers from using certain files of the complainant, including medical, counseling or social services files, unless they receive permission from a judge.

In these types of cases, it's very common to see a defense filing for sections 276 and 278, Robichaud said. Any sexual history should be vetted. In the case of text messages or private messages, the complainant has a reasonable expectation of privacy.

One of the most high-profile trials in recent Canadian history could have an impact on the legal proceedings for the five suspects in the case. In March 2016, well-known Canadian broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi was acquitted of five chargesincluding four counts of sexual assault.

Judge William Horkins stated in his judgment that the extent of the serious deficiencies in the evidence leaves the court with reasonable doubt.

Ghomeshi's lawyer, Marie Henein, successfully introduced emails to the court that directly contradicted the testimony of one of the complainants. But since Ghomeshi's verdict, Canada's Criminal Code has been amended to prevent lawyers from introducing surprising evidence in court. Section 278 of the Criminal Code has now been updated to force lawyers to inform both the Crown and any key witnesses about documents the defense wants to produce in court.

If attorneys plan to introduce communications where the complainant expects a reasonable degree of privacy, including text messages, they should file a pretrial motion seeking consent.

If text messages involve the complainant, you have to file an application to bring that up, Afolabi said.

What happens next in this case?

The pre-trial hearing judge will gather all the information from Wednesday's hearing and make an estimate of how long this trial should take. They will consider how many witnesses will testify, what type of evidence will be presented and determine how much court time will be needed.

The judge could say, this trial will last 15 days and there will be three or four preliminary investigations,” Lust said. Or if the judge estimates that this trial will take two months, that means there will be a lot of evidence.

A trial planning conference provisionally scheduled for April 9 will take place to determine the exact dates of the trial. Crown and defense attorneys will attend a virtual meeting with the trial co-ordinator's office to find a window that works for everyone involved in the case.

The legal experts still believe that given the backlog of cases currently clogging the system, this case likely won't go to trial until 2025, although at least one legal expert thinks it's unlikely to happen sometime in 2024 will be treated.

Here in London they are dealing with this case faster than other cases, Afolabi said. They moved mountains to make this process possible.

