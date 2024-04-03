WGOLF: Huskies finish in 8th place at the 2024 ULM Invitational





MONROE, Louisiana The Huskies finish in 8th placee place at the 2024 ULM Invitational at Bayou DeSiard Country Club, firing rounds of 293-305-301 to complete the weeklong 54-hole tournament at 35 over par. The Huskies were led by Rocio Comparini continued her form, claiming her second-best finish as a Husky with a tie for 24e place after posting rounds of 76-71-74. The senior carried the momentum from a 20-all tiee place at the home tournament and matched the lead for the Huskies with a total of nine birdies for the week. The Argentina native scored three birdies in the final round in 6th placee9e and 17e holes to lead the Huskies with a five-over-par finish for the tournament and back-to-back top-25 finishes. After an opening round three under par, 69, to tie for 4e place; Alejandra Ferrer recorded rounds of 77-78 to end the week tied at 29e place at eight over par. The sophomore tied the Husky lead with nine birdies after making a lone birdie on the par-4, 8 in the final rounde hole. The Mexico native led the Huskies in par-4s with a 4.13 average and finished four over par on all par-4s for the week. Jackie Nguyen posted rounds of 76-75-76 and led the Huskies with 34 total pars for the week. The junior had two birdies in the final round on the 6e and 16e holes to score a total of five birdies for the tournament. The Houston native finished in a tie for 41stst place on 11 over par. Rounding out the Husky lineup, Aysis Azarcon card rounds from 72-82-79 to finish in 59e place at 17 over par. The senior also recorded five birdies for the week and added two birdies in the final round on the 8e and 14e holes. Tends to be an ongoing shoulder problem that was causing problems Lou Rousselot to complete just 11 holes on day one; the junior showed grit and led the Huskies with a final round of one-over-par, 73, to close the tournament. The French native scored three birdies in the final round in 7th placee14e and 17e holes to lead the Huskies for the day. As an individual, Abigal Inocian battled back from an opening day 75-79 and fired a final round of two over par, 74. The freshman holed 36 pars and four birdies on the week and led the Huskies with 14 pars in the final round, including a lone birdie on the par-3 17e hole. The Allen resident finished tied for 45the place on 12 over par. Sam Houston State went wire-to-wire to claim the 2024 ULM Invitational team title with a dominant 19-shot win after rounds of 287-291-282 to finish at four under par for the tournament. Arkansas State claimed second place at 15 over par and host, ULM, finished in third place at 17 over par, 21 strokes back. LSU's Edit Herzman came from behind with a final round four-under par 68 after posting rounds of 71-70 on day one to claim the seven-under par individual title for the week. UTA's Madison Le was second at six under par and Samford's Gabi Nicastro and SHSU's Amelia Guo finished in third place at four under par, three shots behind. The Huskies will compete in the 2024 Southland Conference Championship on April 15 at Bandit Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.e-17e.

