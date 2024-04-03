4 observations from Syracuse Football's April 2 practice





Syracuse football concluded its sixth practice under new coach Fran Brown on a dreary morning in April. It is the start of a longer week for the Dutch, because they have another training on Thursday and a mutual scrimmage is scheduled for next Saturday. Here are some observations from contemporary practice and media availability. McCord has interesting weapons Losing the team's leading receiver, Damien Alford, after the end of the season was a tough loss, but Fran Brown quickly filled that void with two Georgia transfers, Zeed Hayes and Jackson Meeks. Hayes has everything going for him a very interesting one slot receiver and Meeks could pose a significant physical vertical threat (62,205 lbs). Hayes has a quick first step, which allows him to explode off the line of scrimmage. Adding these two players along with Donovan Brown and Oronde Gadsden certainly gives the team a lot of intriguing options. Donovan Brown made some nice plays in the 1-on-1 training portion, which gives more hope as he improves from last season. Defensive DNA The addition of McCord has certainly drawn expected attention as a high-profile addition given his talent at quarterback and his pedigree at OSU. But the most substantial improvements this season have occurred on the team's defensive side. With Brown's coaching history, Syracuse will now place significant emphasis on defensive strength, not only in the secondary but also among the edge rushers and linebackers. In practice it certainly felt that way. A lot of attention was paid to what the defense was doing, especially during the 1-on-1 drills and the full team drives. Fran Brown is the core Since his arrival, the Syracuse fan sphere has been talking ad nauseam: Fran Brown is a program-changing coach. This is all true, but what I see less often, if at all, is that he hasn't made the team his team. There are plenty of teams in the ACC and especially SEC, who make a program about them instead of the school; the program is the coach. Although Fran Brown has his fingerprints all over the team, it's not all about him. He doesn't want to succeed for himself; he wants to succeed for his coaches, his players, the fans and the school. Instead of promoting a personal brand, he promotes the entire Syracuse community. Brown said his biggest challenge as he begins his tenure is making sure I deliver on my players. —- Talk about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse on our premium message board, Cuse classified! Follow us on twitter @TheJuiceOnlinelike it us up Facebookfollow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast. Tips/questions/concerns? Email Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here. Not yet a subscriber to The Juice Online? Sign up today to access all our premium content and message board community.

