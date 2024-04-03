Sports
No. 14 Women's Tennis Hosts CSUN Before Taking a Mountain Tour
Date Time: Wednesday, April 3/10:00am PT
Friday, April 5: 12:30 PM PT
Sunday, April 19, 10:00 PM PT
Live stream: https://ucla.in/3R2WTGN(Wednesday) /https://tinyurl.com/wcpxkyxh(Friday)
Live stats: https://ucla.in/3R2WTGN(Wednesday)/https://tinyurl.com/mwsx6cff(Friday) /https://tinyurl.com/3973sezz (Sunday)
Series vs CSUN: UCLA leads 9-0
Last meeting vs. CSUN: UCLA won 7-0 on February 16, 2023
Series vs. Utah: Utah leads 21-0
Last encounter vs UTAH: UCLA won 4-0 on April 1, 2023
Series vs. Colorado: UCLA leads 12-0
Last encounter vs. COLO: UCLA won 4-0 on March 31, 2023
THIS WEEK
The 14th-ranked UCLA women's tennis team is home for a midweek non-conference match against CSUN before Pac-12 play resumes with the mountain tour. The Bruins (11-4, 5-1 Pac-12) host the Matadors (10-2, 4-0 Big West) on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. UCLA and Utah (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) meet Friday at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center, starting at 12:30 p.m. PT. The trip ends Sunday in Colorado (12-4, 1-3), with first service scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.
FOLLOW LIVE
Fans who cannot attend the UCLA women's tennis matches in person can still watch the matches live. Point-by-point scoring and live video will be available for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center via UCLABruins.com. Live stats and video streaming from Salt Lake City can be found at UtahUtes.com, while CUBuffs.com offers this results down to the minute for women's tennis in Colorado.
FINAL TIMEOUT
Kimmi Hance and the Bruins outlasted No. 5 Stanford 4-3 in a four-and-a-half-hour battle Sunday afternoon at the Taube Family Tennis Center. Hance won a tiebreak in the third set against Connie Ma for the difference. UCLA collected the doubles point and saw Anne-Christine Lutkmeyer and Tian Fangran triumph for a 3-0 lead. The Cardinal evened the score after Valencia Xu, Alexandra Yepifanova and Katherine Hui won in a row. After the remaining five singles matches were decided, a full third set was played. Ma had two match points at 5-4 in the third set, but Hance fought back. Hance would not be denied in the final tiebreak, winning 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(5).
UCLA VS. CSUN, UTAH, COLORADO
UCLA has an all-time record of 9-0 against CSUN. The Bruins earned a 7-0 victory over the Matadors at the Los Angeles Tennis Center in 2023 (February 16). Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer achieved the first victory of her career, while Ava Catanzariet, Kimmi Hance, Vanessa Approx, Sasha Vagramov And Elise Wagle each prevailed twice for UCLA. CSUN sent one game to a third set, but Vagramov prevailed in a 10-point tiebreak. The Bruins will look to improve on a 21-0 all-time record against Utah. Last year, UCLA defeated the Utes 4-0 at LATC (April 1). Tian Fangran achieved the decisive victory. Lutkemeyer and Vagramov also won in singles for the Bruins. All three players also achieved doubles victories. A day earlier, UCLA improved its record against Colorado to 12-0 with a 4-0 win over LATC (March 31, 2023). Hance achieved the decisive victory in straight sets. Tian and Vagramov added similar singles results for the Bruins. Hance and Tian recorded two-win days and also proved victorious in doubles.
IN THE RANKINGS
UCLA rose to No. 14, its highest spot since January 31 (13), in the April 2 ITA rankings. The Bruins have won nine of their last ten games. They were ranked number 36 on the February 27 episode. There were five top-season UCLA entries in the final individual rankings, which were also released April 2. The list of singles includes Tian Fangran (no. 31), Kimmi Hance (32) and Bianca Fernandez (80). Each defeated a top-60 player in the Bruins' non-conference win against USC on March 1. Fernandez has knocked off five nationally ranked opponents in singles, while Hance and Tian have defeated four each. The double combination of Tian and Elise Wagle debuted at number 43, while Hance and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer debuted at number 79.
HANCE VOTED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK
After her heroic singles victory at Stanford, Kimmi Hance was named the conference's Pac-12 Player of the Week on Tuesday. More than four and a half hours after the dual match began, Hance stood triumphant over the Pac-12's top-ranked player as UCLA earned its first win against the Cardinal since 2021. Sunday's 4-3 result at Stanford's home in fifth place the court was closed with a backhand down the line past No. 13 Connie Ma, who had won twelve consecutive games in straight sets at the start of play. Hance fought off two Ma match points and went on to win the marathon match with a score of 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5). That meant a perfect day for Hance, who also worked with him Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer to beat No. 67 Angelica Blake/Alexis Blokhina 7-6(6) and secure a doubles point that ultimately proved the difference. For good measure, Hance defeated No. 38 Hannah Viller Moeller of California 7-6(4), 6-3 on the road a day earlier. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents Hance's third of her career. They previously won twice during the 2023 dual-match campaign. The Bruins have collected a league-high five this season, with Tian Fangran responsible for the other four. The five weekly honors this year are the most by any Pac-12 program since UCLA also achieved five in 2021. UCLA has achieved a total of 45 in program history.
TIAN NAMED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR THE THIRD TIME THIS SEASON
Tian Fangran was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of March 11-17, giving her three straight awards and four overall this season. The defending NCAA singles champion's 6-0, 6-0 performance against Arizona State's Chelsea Fontenel resulted in a 4-0 team victory. The next day, Tian defeated No. 123 Reece Carter of Arizona 6-3, 6-2 and UCLA prevailed 6-1. Each of Tian's singles victories came before the overall result. Tian and Elise Wagle also defeated Sun Devils Fontenel and Patricija Spaka 6-1 in doubles after a Bruin team was forced to retire. The Tian/Wagle match was called with a 5-4 lead against the top field Wildcats. Tian is now a five-time Pac-12 Player of the Week award winner for her career.
AUTUMN OVERVIEW
Bruins appeared at three tournaments in the fall. Freshmen Ahmani Guichard made her national debut, earning two of her six team-high singles victories in the fall at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, NC Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer And Elise Wagle each recorded three singles victories at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in San Diego. Guichard and Lutkemeyer teamed up to earn two wins at ITA Regionals and added another at the Thunderbird Invitational game in Tempe, Arizona. Guichard achieved two more singles victories in the desert.
T IS FOR TITLE
Freshmen Tian Fangran completed a sparkling run at the 2023 NCAA Championships singles tournament at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, defeating Oklahoma's Layne Sleeth 6-4, 6-2 for the second NCAA singles title in program history. The No. 9-16 seed Tian joined UCLA Athletic Hall of Famer Keri Phebus as the only Bruins to lift the trophy in the season-ending event. On his way to the title, Tian won six matches without dropping a single set. She finished her debut college season with a singles record of 30–7, including a 17–6 mark against nationally ranked opponents. The NCAA singles championship is the first of the head coach's career Stella Sampras Websterwho was serving as an assistant coach under Bill Zaima when Phebus picked up hers.
BRUINS ON TOUR
Ena Shibahara claimed her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, teaming with Wesley Koolhof to capture the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She made her first women's doubles major final round with Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara/Aoyama were the last pair standing at the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, giving each player her second WTA 1000 championship. Shibahara rose to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022 and entered 2024 at No. 14. Catherine Harrison also had a standout 2022, competing at Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. She reached the second round of singles at the All England Club and achieved a main draw doubles victory at each event. Harrison added the Australian Open to her resume in 2023 and made a return trip earlier this year. She also won her first WTA title in 2022, teaming with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. Harrison posted a 2022 WTA ranking of 214 career singles and 69 doubles. Robin Anderson also had a fantastic 2022, with 137 singles and 181 doubles in his career. She made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2022 Australian Open. Jennifer Brady achieved the highest singles ranking of any former UCLA standout as she rose to No. 13 in 2021. Elysia Bolton (167) and Jada Hart (296) achieved the highest doubles rankings of their careers in 2023.
STELLA'S OUTSTANDING RESUME
Head coach Stella Sampras Webster is in her 28th season at the helm of the UCLA women's tennis program and has an impressive overall record of 514-190 (.730). She is the second-longest active coach at UCLA, behind men's tennis head coach Billy Martin. Sampras Webster earned the 500th win of her illustrious career when the Bruins defeated UC San Diego on April 18, 2023. She has led her alma mater to NCAA championships in 2008 and 2014, the first two in program history. Sampras Webster's teams have finished in the top 10 nationally in 22 of her 26 completed seasons and in the top five 15 times. Four individual NCAA championships have been won under her watch: Tian Fangran in 2023, Gabby Andrews/Ayan Broomfield in 2019, Tracy Lin/Riza Zalameda in 2008 and Daniela Bercek/Lauren Fisher in 2004.
