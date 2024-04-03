Aggies travel to Arizona for Cowgirl Classic





LAS CRUCES, NM Just four days after wrapping up the PING/ASU Invitational, the NM State women's golf program returns to Arizona for the Cowgirl Classic hosted by Wyoming at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes on Wednesday and Thursday The two-day tournament kicks off at 8:30 a.m. MT, with the Aggies joined by 16 other teams playing 36 holes on opening day before returning for the final round on Friday. NM State will compete with host Arizona State, Arizona, USC, Stanford, UCLA, Texas, Oregon, Northwestern, California, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oregon State, Denver, Baylor, Colorado and New Mexico. NM State's lineup includes Emma Bos Isabel Laulhe, Angela Garvin , Kaylee Chen And Alison Gastelum . Additionally, Marley Moncada will represent the Crimson and White as individuals in Arizona. Most recently, the Aggies competed in the PING/ASU Thunderbird Classic at Papago Golf Club alongside 14 Power Five programs. The Aggies finished 16th theree as a team while Emma Bos secured a share of the individual title by shooting nine under par. This is the third individual title in a row for the sophomore from Lynge, Denmark. Located on 320 acres of land that was once part of Ak-Chin's original May 1912 reservation, Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club currently boasts several coveted awards, including Golfweek's list of the “Top 100 Resort Courses,” “Best Courses You Can Play' and 'Top Casino Courses', as well as Golf Magazine's list of 'Top 100 Courses You Can Play'. Wyoming Cowgirl classic

Dates: Wednesday April 3 Thursday April 4, 2024

Location: Maricopa, Ariz.

Course: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club

Par/meter: 72/6,191 How to follow Every shot from Phoenix can be followed via GolfStat.com. Fans can click HERE or visit the NM State women's golf schedule page for live stats and results. ##NM State##

