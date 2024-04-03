



Somerset County Cricket Club affiliate with Blue Light card Somerset County Cricket Club is delighted to announce a new partnership with Blue Light Card to provide NHS and emergency services staff with exclusive opportunities to watch live cricket and music events at the Cooper Associates County Ground. Blue Light Card is the UK's leading discount service for the emergency services, NHS, social care and armed forces, offering over 3.5 million members access to free tickets, discounts and rewards as a way of saying thank you to the people he is always there for us. As part of the partnership, Somerset County Cricket Club is offering the following discounts to Blue Light Card holders: 25% off Vitality County Championship match tickets

15% discount on Metro Bank One Day Cup match tickets

20% off Somerset Session tribute concerts

15% discount on tickets for The Black Dyke Band

15% discount on the Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party To claim these discounts, cardholders simply need to visit the official Blue Light app. SCCC Commercial Director Caroline Herbert said: We are excited to be working with Blue Light Card in 2024. It is an absolute pleasure to be able to reward those people who work so diligently and so selflessly to ensure the well-being of others. Blue Light Card holders are a vital part of our community and we are proud to give back to those who work so hard for the public. Ross Hall-Galley, commercial director of Blue Light Card, added: Our initiative is just one way we can show our gratitude to the people who work tirelessly to keep us safe every day. If anyone deserves the chance to enjoy a unique experience, it is those in the emergency services, the NHS, the armed forces and the social care sector. By working with sports organizations we can keep this initiative going and hope to continue treating the Blue Light community to these exclusive offers. We are very proud to have entered into a new partnership with Somerset County Cricket Club. BLUELIGHTCARD.CO.UK In addition to these great offers, Somerset County Cricket Club will also be providing a limited number of free tickets to members of the Blue Light community as part of the Blue Light Tickets initiative. Below you will find more information. BLUE LIGHT CARDS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://somersetcountycc.co.uk/news/club-news/somerset-county-cricket-club-partner-with-blue-light-card/

