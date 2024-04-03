Miner boys play tennis as they overcome MARC displacement





Adam Rose served in two singles for the Miners during their game against Provo on March 20. Rose is the only Park City varsity player on this year's team, 1-3 so far on the season.

Photo courtesy of Justin DeLong When the MARC tennis bubble collapsed on March 1, many tennis and pickleball players in Park City were displaced, including the Miners boys tennis team. The bubble contains three hard courts, where the Miners, MARC players and pickleball players practiced, played matches and organized programming. Since Park City High School head coach Justin DeLong is a teacher at the Sports Mall in Salt Lake City, his boys didn't have to wait long before finding a new home. DeLong texted a colleague at the Sports Mall, and the Miners were back on track to practice and play home games. This means the Miners have to leave school early and commute to practices and games every day, but they are not letting the situation overwhelm them. DeLong estimates his team has had to cancel about five practices and reschedule several home games because of the wind-induced bubble collapse. “It was a challenge, but everyone handled it well,” DeLong said. “We're making it work, and everyone was in a good mood. I'm having a good time.” Additionally, Park City is dealing with a short roster, with only one varsity player returning from last year's squad. The program has 13 players between varsity and junior varsity, with seven required to contest each varsity match. The Miners have achieved tremendous historic success with 14 state titles, second only to boys golf at the school. Park City's last state title came during the 2019 season. DeLong says everyone has been doing their best to help replace some of the talent that graduated last spring. He has freshman Chad Johnson, a two-star recruit, holding the fort at a single position. DeLong knows the program and varsity team will become much stronger in the coming years, with additions and the move to the 4A classification at most Park City programs. “We need a lot of freshmen to step up and play varsity,” DeLong said. “Chad is doing really well. It's hard to play against all these No. 1 kids from other schools. I look forward to the growth and hopefully leadership of Scotty (Morris, usually three singles) and Adam (Rose, only returner at two singles).” The MARC tennis bubble deflated on March 2, the next day. Last week, MARC announced that the bubble would be closed for the remainder of the winter/spring season. File photo by David Jackson/Park Record DeLong believes this Miners team can qualify a few players through regionals for the state tournament in May. Players must win at least one match at the regionals to qualify for their individual state tournaments. Points in these brackets add up to the overall team scores. DeLong said Johnson should refrain from letting the mental aspect of the game, everything in sports, affect his matches, and that Morris and Rose should enter their matches and his doubles ready to go with aggression and a willingness to to go to the net. This year's team can help lay the foundation for a return to title contention for Park City. The program's last title came in 2019, after winning five of seven titles between 2000 and 2007. “I definitely think we can compete for state titles,” DeLong said. “High school tennis is changing so quickly. We have good players coming into the program every season, especially here in Park City.” The Miners' next match is against Waterford on Thursday at 3.30pm at the Sports Mall. With all the rescheduled games, Park City is only about halfway through the regular season with seven games remaining. The Region 10 tournament will be held April 24 and 25 in Midvale, starting at 9 a.m.

