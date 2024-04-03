Men's lacrosse goes to No. 15/16 Michigan

PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers men's lacrosse is back on the road for its next two games on the rough road of the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights play at No. 15/16 Michigan next Sunday night, a 7 p.m. game on Big Ten Network, with Jack Kizer and Mark Dixon on the call.



Rutgers enters the game with a 6-4 overall record and an 0-2 mark in league play. RU opened the year with a 5-1 mark, but has dropped games to teams in the top-18 of this week's RPI: Johns Hopkins (4), Princeton (14) and Ohio State (18). The Scarlet Knights are 3-0 away from home this season (2-0 in true road games at Stony Brook and Loyola, and 1-0 at neutral sites on Long Island). The team is looking for its first top-ranked win since beating No. 16 Michigan in overtime last season (April 12, 2024).

As a team, Rutgers is second nationally in turnovers per game with just 13.4 per game. The Scarlet Knights also had the fewest turnovers per game in the nation the past two seasons and have finished seventh or better in the nation in the statistics category each season since 2019.

First-year midfielder Colin Kurdyla scored two goals against Ohio State and tied a career-high with two ground balls. It was his fourth multi-goal game of the season and he leads all Big Ten freshmen in goals (15), assists (8) and points (23).

Rutgers entered the week as the only team in Division I with three midfielders who have scored at least 15 goals this season. Shane Knobloch 24 goals are the fifth most of any midfielder nationally, and the second most of any Big Ten midfielder. Jack Aimone also scored 18 goals and even has 50 points in his 24 games as an upperclassman over the past two seasons.

Kardin Stoller has a save percentage of .535 and an 11.02 goals against average with 116 saves. Cole Brams is 55.2% on faceoffs (96 of 174).

The Wolverines enter the week ranked 15th nationally with a 6-4 overall record and 1-1 in league play. UM's losses have featured ranked foes in No. 8 Hopkins, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 19 Harvard and No. 3 Virginia, with ranked wins over No. 7 Maryland and No. 19 Delaware. The 12-11 victory over the Terps is the only victory in a current 1-3 streak over the past four games. Michigan ranks fourth nationally in assists, fifth in man-up offense, seventh in faceoff percentage and ninth in points per game, leading the Big Ten in every category.

Justin Tiernan has scored 40 goals this season. His 4.0 goals per game led the country. Justin Wietfeldt is third nationally with 9.5 ground balls per game and eighth in the country with a 62.3% win rate at the 'X', leading the league in both categories. Forwards Michael Boehm (21 goals, 24 assists for a team-high 45 points) and Ryan Cohen (21 goals, 22 assists) rounded out the offense. Boehm, Wietfeldt (Honorable Mention) and midfielder Beau Pederson (Frist Team) were named to the Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-American list. Goalkeeper Hunter Taylor has an 11.91 goals against average with a save percentage of 48.3.

Rutgers is 9-1 all-time against Michigan, in a streak dating back to 2012, with their only loss coming in 2015. RU is on an eight-game winning streak, going 13-12 in the past three meetings. score line. Last season, the Scarlet Knights had the upper hand in overtime Shane Knobloch scored the game winner on the first possession of the extra session. RU is 3-1 in road games at Michigan and 2-0 in games against the Wolverines at UM Lacrosse Stadium, which opened in 2018.

Ninth straight win over Michigan, longest winning streak over any Big Ten foe

10-1 all-time against Michigan

First win of the season

Improved to 4-0 away from home

Ross Scott has 171 career points, 15e always at RU. He is within reach of Brody Bush (14e173), Bob Andrews (13e174), John Danowski (12e177) and Greg Rinaldi (11e178) on RU's all-time lists.

Shane Knobloch has 93 career goals, seven away from 100. Earlier this season Ross Scott became the 12e player to reach 100 career goals in a Rutgers uniform.

Rutgers will play the final three games of the regular season in primetime slots on the Big Ten Network. Following the game with the Wolverines, there will be games at No. 6/9 Maryland (Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m.) and host No. 7/8 Penn State (Friday, April 19, 6 p.m.), which will also air on BTN.