NTTF Upgrades Michael & Felicia Alabi Memorial Championship – The Sun Nigeria





The annual Michael & Felicia Alabi Memorial Championship has been upgraded to a national ranking event by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF). With arrangements in top gear for the 4th edition of the annual championships organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) with technical support from NTTF and supported by Canada-based Jodal Health Care while sponsored by the Chairman of OSTTA Ayodeji Alabi. According to NTTF Vice President Adesoji Tayo, the tournament continues to grow by leaps and bounds and it behooves the federation to use such a tournament as a ranking tournament for players from across the country. We are impressed with what we have seen in the competition so far, as most of the players who won the tournament have found their way into the national team. And for us, we would like to use these types of tournaments to assess our players in the country for subsequent international competitions. We also hope that this year will be bigger and more exciting considering the performance of most players in major international tournaments such as the just concluded 13th African Games in Ghana, and we are sure that more players will emerge who will be among the top players are counted. in the country, he said. He, however, commended the sponsor for staying true to the annual organization of the tournament, while urging other corporate organizations and individuals to support table tennis. We are grateful to the sponsor of the tournament and we hope that others will follow Mr. Alabi's example for his efforts to give back to society and identify with table tennis in the last three editions of the competition. We are sure that more new players will be unearthed and new champions will emerge this year so that we can add more players to the national team, Tayo added. For Alabi, this year promises to be exciting as the tournament is expected to take place from April 22 to 26 in Otan-Ayegbaju, Osun State. We have made all arrangements regarding the transportation and accommodation of all athletes and officials attending the event. Hotels have been booked and buses will be deployed to ferry athletes and officials from their camps to the venue daily, he said. We have also secured the services of security services to ensure order and provide adequate security for all visitors and guests. I want to assure you that the competition will be the best ever organized than the previous editions, Alabi added. More than 400 players attended the third edition in Otan Aiyegbaju, Osun State.

