Travis Scott and Cactus Jack team up with Mitchell & Ness to launch the first-ever collegiate-inspired collection with the Grambling State Apparel Collection on April 4 – Grambling State News





Limited edition Jack Goes Back to College capsule features a product range from 28 collegiate universities, available at shop.travisscott.com, campus bookstores and other select locations April 3, 2024 – Cactus Jack, the official brand of multi-platinum, diamond-certified artist and style icon Travis Scott, partners with digital sports platform Fanatics, leading sports retailer Lids and Mitchell & Ness to create a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind collegiate-inspired clothing collection. The 'Jack Goes Back to College' collection brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the country. The Grambling State apparel collection will be available at the Barnes and Noble Bookstore on campus and at Beginning April 4, the limited-edition apparel collection will be available for purchase at shop.travisscott.com, select Lids locations and campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble College at participating universities, as well as Fanatics.com. The debut collection, designed and produced by Cactus Jack, includes Grambling State University and 27 other universities. The varied range includes: Headwear: Snapback hats from Mitchell & Ness, reimagined with a Cactus Jack twist and university logo.

Clothing: T-shirts, crew necks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants and backpacks, for a complete look from head to toe. The “Jack Goes Back to College” collection offers a range of accessible prices, suitable for students and fans alike. Retail prices start at $68 and go up to $160. Media contacts

Lids

Chris Bartels

[email protected] Travis Scott / Cactus Jack

Alexandra Baker

[email protected]

Jamie Sward

[email protected] Fanatics / Mitchell & Ness

Brandon Williams

[email protected] About Cactus Jack Records

Founded by multi-talented artist and visionary Travis Scott, Cactus Jack Records is considered a pioneer in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry. Founded with a commitment to innovation, authenticity and artistic freedom, Cactus Jack Records has quickly become a powerhouse in music, merchandising, marketing and creative collaborations. About lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan- and fashion-focused headwear and apparel in North America, Europe and Australia through more than 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group features officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations in select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a store location near you, visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids) or LinkedIn. About fanatics

Fanatics is building a leading global digital sports platform. The company ignites the passions of global sports fans and maximizes the presence and reach of hundreds of sports partners worldwide by offering innovative products and services through Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, enabling sports fans to buy, collect and bet. . Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can purchase licensed fan merchandise, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia and other digital assets; and gambling as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform. Fanatics has an established database of more than 100 million global sports fans, a global affiliate network covering more than 900 sporting events, including major national and international professional sports leagues, teams, player associations, athletes, celebrities, colleges and university conferences. About Mitchell & Ness

Founded in Philadelphia in 1904 as a sporting goods company, Mitchell & Ness is the leading global supplier of nostalgic sportswear. The iconic brand was acquired in 2022 by global digital sports platform Fanatics and a strategic ownership group made up of some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and business. Mitchell & Ness continues to expand its legacy in the premium sportswear, streetwear and headwear categories with strategic partnerships with lifestyle brands and dynamic licensing relationships with leading sports companies, including the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, MLS and many leading colleges and universities. About Grambling State University By combining the academic strength of a large university with the benefits of a small college, Grambling State University fosters an environment in which students develop into pioneers, thought leaders and innovators of the next generation. As one of the nation's top producers of African American computer information science graduates, the university prides itself on developing graduates who are not afraid to break new ground and cross boundaries. Founded in 1901 in Grambling, Louisiana, the historically black university offers 46 undergraduate and graduate academic programs on its historic 590-acre campus. Home to world-class athletics, an internationally renowned marching band and a vibrant student life, our student-centered philosophy is central to what we do and exemplified in our culture statement: Where Everyone is Someone. For more information, visit www.gram.edu Post views: 355

