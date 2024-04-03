England's Billings has no regrets after ending red-ball cricket career





England Test cricketer Sam Billings says he will have no regrets when his Kent colleagues start their County Championship campaign on Friday after ending his red-ball career. The wicketkeeper-batsman has given up the longer, first-class format of the game and signed a white-ball-only contract with Kent, cementing his status as a 'hired gun' in domestic limited-overs competitions around the world. Billings, 32, accepts he will not increase his three Test caps but believes his decision will allow him to achieve a better work-life balance and maximize his earnings. “The definition of a career is making a living,” Billings said at an event to launch the England domestic season at The Oval. “At some point players have to make decisions based on that, and cricket only moves in one direction.” Billings captained Oval Invincibles to the Hundred title last year and recently played for Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash and Dubai Capitals in the International League T20. “I know the franchise world is a pretty cutthroat world,” he said. “You are an asset that depreciates very quickly if you don't score the runs or take wickets. “But I definitely wouldn't wish I was there when Kent plays Somerset on Friday.” Billings said a busy schedule and competing for Kent in 2023 had contributed to his decision. With Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes battling it out for the wicket gloves for the England Test side, he sees no way back. “There's just so much cricket out there that it's very difficult for these multi-format players to continue doing that,” said Billings, whose three Test appearances came in 2022. He added: “My decision would probably have been different if I thought I had the opportunity to play Test cricket for England again. But something else would have to be sacrificed. “I've played three Tests, but never really as first choice. Only one wicketkeeper can play. It was tiring, always trying without breaking through properly. That door is closed.” jdg/jw/jc

