Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya's unprecedented cheer

Over the past two weeks, an Indian cricket star has been heavily booed by fans in packed stadiums across the country.

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket tournament, faced booing during the team's matches in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and even in its home base Mumbai.

Pandya, traded from his previous side Gujarat Titans, has replaced Indian all-format skipper Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL, which started on March 23. The 30-year-old bowling all-rounder was previously part of four title-winning campaigns under Sharma's leadership at Mumbai Indians, where he spent his first seven IPL seasons until 2021.

The move from Mumbai came as a surprise to many. The franchise has a history of legendary captains. Pandya's appointment marks Mumbai's fifth captain since its inception in 2008, succeeding Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Rohit Sharma.

However, Mumbai fans have not taken it lightly. They believe Sharma – the league's most successful captain besides MS Dhoni – did not give up the captaincy and was displaced. And they let Pandya know how they feel.

The Mumbai captain received a hostile reception from fans in Ahmedabad last week when he faced his former team, Gujarat Titans, whom he led to back-to-back IPL finals, including the 2022 title. The booing continued when Mumbai faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in the southern city of Hyderabad.

During Mumbai's home match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening, Pandya faced jeering from fans during the toss, prompting commentator Sanjay Manjrekar to ask the crowd to behave.

However, that did not completely reassure the public. The boos returned when Pandya failed to hold on to a difficult catch and the only time the cheers turned to applause was when Pandya hit a few boundaries. It didn't help that Royals won the match and handed Mumbai's third consecutive defeat.

Ravichandran Ashwin, the spin maestro who plays for Rajasthan Royals, has chastised the crowd for their behavior and blamed the Indian 'fan wars' for the booing Pandya has been subjected to.

“People should remember which country these players represent. It's our country. Fan wars should never take such an ugly route,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin cited past examples where Indian cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid played under each other's captains without any significant backlash from fans.

“Sourav Ganguly played under Sachin Tendulkar and vice versa. These two have both played under Rahul Dravid. These three have played under Anil Kumble and all of them have played under MS Dhoni. When they were under Dhoni, these players were cricket jambhavans (giants). Dhoni also played under Virat Kohli.”

Ashwin also wondered whether such 'fan wars' exist in any other cricket-playing country.

“For example, have you seen fans of Joe Root and Zak Crawley fighting? Or fans of Joe Root and Jos Buttler fighting? It's crazy. Do you see fans of Steven Smith fighting with fans of Pat Cummins in Australia?”.

Rajasthan Royals' pace bowler Trent Boult has also backed Pandya, a former teammate, asking him to “block out white noise”.

“It's something you have no control over because as a professional athlete you are exposed in a certain way. You have to block out the white noise and concentrate on your work, but that's easier said than done,” Boult told the newspaper . media.

On social media platforms like Reddit and They argue that if players embrace adoration, they must also endure criticism, including boos.

Sports writer Sharda Ugra said Pandya's booing was quite unprecedented.

“You've had players booed by the crowd in different stands, but in this sustained manner from one ground to another and to a third ground which is his home ground. It's quite unusual,” says Ugra, who has since cricket writes. 1989.

“I think it's largely generated by social media. It's almost a trend that continues every Mumbai Indians match,” she adds.

Many feel that Mumbai and Pandya have aggravated the situation by not providing clarity when questioned about the change in captaincy.

During a pre-season press conference broadcast live on YouTubePandya was questioned about a possible “captaincy clause” in his contract after his move from Gujarat to Mumbai. He maintained a stoic silence and left the moderator no choice but to quickly move on to the next question.

Similarly, when reporters pressed head coach Mark Boucher to explain the reasoning behind the franchise's decision to appoint Pandya as Sharma's captain this season, Boucher also opted for silence.

Only time will tell if the fans warm up to Pandya and fully accept him. If he starts performing well and leading his team to victories, the cheers will undoubtedly give way to applause.

