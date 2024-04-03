Sports
Gunnar Gundy, ex-Oklahoma State Football QB, looks for the next team in the portal
STILLWATER Mike Gundy hasn't specified what duties his son handles in the Oklahoma State football offices these days, but it seems safe to assume Gunnar Gundy's duties fall somewhere between breaking down the game tape and bringing his dad coffee.
I got him to work in the office. He has to be there at 7:55 in the morning, Mike said ahead of the Cowboys' fourth practice on Tuesday at the Sherman Smith Training Center. He's with me, he works, and then he leaves in May to play.
He doesn't know where yet, but he will leave in May.
Gunnar Gundy entered the transfer portal in December and received multiple offers before committing to Ohio. But after a few days on campus, he changed course and re-entered the portal. By then, the vast majority of quarterback vacancies had been filled.
During three years at OSU, Gunnar played in nine games and completed 54.8% of his passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 120 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run in his final game as a Cowboy, the Texas Bowl in December.
The transfer portal will open for Division I footballers in mid-April, which will fuel the next round of player movements and should lead to additional opportunities for players like Gunnar.
Kendal Daniels gets work at linebacker
Kendal Daniels is listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, although Mike Gundy says the redshirt junior safety is now close to 240. And with that, Daniels spends some practice time working with linebackers, where the Cowboys have one starting vacancy to fill.
While Gundy suggested Daniel's move isn't a full-time change, it could be a useful experiment given his size and speed.
“We can now take him down and turn him around, play him in a standing position closer to the ball,” Gundy said. But then we can put him back and let him cover the middle of the field if we want. His long run will be closer to the ball, but I don't know that anyone knew he would get close to 240 pounds.
Daniel's recruiting profile on 247Sports.com listed him at 190 pounds when he was a senior at Beggs High School. The OSU roster ranked him at 213 for his second redshirt season last fall.
Now that Xavier Benson has graduated, the Cowboys have an outside linebacker spot where Daniels can see action. Jeff Roberson, Benson's backup last year, also has experience there.
The level of experience stands out at O-line
The OSU offense has seven offensive linemen who have made multiple starts in their careers and are all fifth- or sixth-year seniors.
So it's not just about depth on the line, but also about experience. And behind them, a few young players took the field for limited action. Additionally, the Pokes added a veteran lineman to the transfer portal with Isaia Glass, a 6-foot-1, 305-pound redshirt junior from Arizona State.
Glass has gotten a taste of the fast pace of the OSU offense and the high level of reps the players get in practice.
Glass has already gotten a lot of work, Gundy said. He dragged himself after practice and wasn't even in sanitary pads.
Glass played 15 games at Arizona State, including three last year, before an injury ended his season.
We were able to watch him on video at his conference, which gives us an idea of what we think we would see, and we competed against him, Gundy said.
While a few players have been limited in spring ball, the Cowboys still have depth that rivals just about any year in recent history.
“We have some guys who won't get as much contact with repairs this season, so there will be plenty of reps for those guys,” Gundy said. One advantage we have now is that there are a lot of reps in spring football, so our ones, twos and threes are getting reps.
When practice is over, the offensive line is tired. They get a lot of work.
Gundy excited for Steve Lutz
Gundy was asked for his thoughts on new men's basketball coach Steve Lutz, who was announced Monday as the program's 21st head coach.
“I looked him up and read about him so I could at least learn something about him,” Gundy said. I'm going to call him tonight, visit him and welcome him to Oklahoma State. It seems like (athletic director Chad Weiberg) was very diligent in the way he went about it and got what he felt we needed and would be the best fit for Oklahoma State.
In my opinion, this is a different place to coach based on the geographic location, the history of the school, the type of people that are in this environment and the ability to have long-term success.
