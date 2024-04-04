Fantasy Hockey Preview: Adds, Drops for Championship Round

Whether you're battling through your penultimate playoff round or are already in the early stages of ESPN.com's championship game, there's no better time to take the most callous approach to your fantasy roster.

If that means dropping an unproductive/now sick one Tyler Toffoli for Arizona, for example Nick Schmaltzor shows a currently silent Noah Dobson the fantasy door, so be it. After serving as one of this season's best fantasy surprises, Frank Vatrano now continues to struggle in the Anaheim lineup. Time to name it and dip into the free-agent pool for more productive options.

Of course, as always, the schedule plays a role in making such calculated decisions. Some highlights from this something balanced Wednesday (five games), Thursday (nine), Friday (six) includes a back-to-back set for the Avalanche, in which we'll likely see Justus Annunen play in net against the Wild or Oilers. Colorado's No. 2 was generally solid in relief Alexander Georgiev. The Kings look to be in position to get back on track with a set against the Kraken and Sharks on Wednesday and Thursday. More on one goalkeeper you might like to stream in the miniseries below.

The Lightning could make some pretty productive noise in Toronto and Montreal on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Rangers could also rack up some serious fantasy points in games with the Devils (Wednesday) and Red Wings (Friday). If Alexis Lafreniere remains available in your league, this would be a good time to bring him on board.

Nick BjugstadF, Arizona Coyotes (available in 92.8% of ESPN.com leagues): Center a top line with Clayton Keller and the aforementioned Schmaltz, Bjugstad has scored in four consecutive games and has totaled eight goals (plus five assists) in his past twelve games. The Coyotes play the wobbly Canucks Wednesday and Vegas on Friday.

Anthony CirelliF, Tampa Bay Lightning (available in 91.5% of ESPN.com leagues): Tampa's second-line center has scored four goals in his past quartet of games and that's it not (obviously) the pair called back against Detroit. When he's in a groove, as Cirelli is now, the gifted two-way player serves as a coveted fantasy commodity, and not just because of his penchant for capturing short points.

Mikael GranlundF, San Jose Sharks (available in 79% of ESPN.com leagues): Another friendly reminder that competent players on bad teams often make for great fantasy assets. Like San Jose's top center, who has scored five goals and eleven assists in the past fifteen games. A good percentage of those points depend on the power play. The Sharks will host the Kings, Blues and Coyotes over the next five days.

Matthias EkholmD, Edmonton Oilers (available in 62.0% of ESPN.com leagues): Ekholm made his third appearance in this column in the space of two weeks, adding a further two goals and three assists in the two games since the last mention. Add him to your lineup ahead of Wednesday's game at Dallas and Friday's tilt at Colorado. The defender is also usually good for a bundle of blocked shots.

Alex NedeljkovicG, Pittsburgh Penguins (available in 95.2% of ESPN.com leagues): Winner of four of his last five — a total of 23.0 fantasy points in an eight-day span — Pittsburgh's current starting netminder could potentially help his club into a playoff position. The Penguins face the Capitals on Thursday.

Also see: JJ PeterkaF, Buffalo Sabers (available in 82.5% of ESPN.com leagues) Tom Wilson, F, Washington Capitals (available in 74.4% of ESPN.com leagues)

Stock down

Frank VatranoF, Anaheim ducks: One goal and four measly assists in more than a month are not enough. Not coincidentally, he's also fallen off the Ducks' top line.

Carter VerhaegheF, Florida Panthers: Because he suffered an upper body injury in Toronto on Monday, Verhaeghe will likely be out for the rest of the regular season. Drop him.

Casey DeSmithG, Vancouver Canucks: While he deserves only a fraction of the blame, the fact is that DeSmith hasn't exactly taken the opportunity to replace an injured one. Thatcher Demko. That he didn't cost his managers any points over the full course of relief efforts in ESPN.com's fantasy leagues is the only positive conclusion. Now we hear that Demko is practicing again, at least alone. Also AHL call-up Arthur Silov is linked to starting against the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Streamer Specials

David RittichG, Los Angeles Kings (available in 96% of ESPN.com leagues): The Kings' backup presents as a solid streaming option in San Jose on Thursday following Wednesday's game with the Kraken. The Sharks are 3-17-4 since Jan. 31.

Semyon VarlamovG, New York Islanders (available in 89.2% of ESPN.com leagues): If he gets the start against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, absolutely. Varlamov was solid to great at relieving a struggle Ilya Sorokin (although better in Tuesday's win against Chicago) lately.

Ivan FedotovG, Philadelphia Flyers (available in 99% of ESPN.com leagues): The only player in John Tortorella's good graces at the moment, the NHL newcomer looked comfortable enough in his debut against the Isles on Monday. I like the big guy's chances of getting his first win against the Sabers Friday or in Columbus on Saturday. The rest of the Flyers, meanwhile, have three full days off to enjoy their coach's latest outburst.

Shane WrightF, Seattle Kraken (available in 99% of ESPN.com leagues): Not to make too much of the one goal he scored in his first game since mid-November, but Wright is also on the scoreline with Jaden Schwartz And Jordan Eberle. I might give him a quick whirl before sending him back down, say Wednesday in LA and Friday in Anaheim.