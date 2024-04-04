CAA names Vitola as 2023-24 Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year





WILMINGTON, North Carolina UNCW senior softball player Taylor Vitola has been selected as the 2023-24 Coastal Athletic Association Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year presented by Primis, voted on by the conference's Academic Affairs Committee. Vitola has flourished academically, athletically and in the community during her four years at UNCW. The native of Middletown, Del. has a 3.835 grade point average and has been a member of the CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll and the UNCW Dean's List for all seven semesters since enrolling for the 2020-2021 academic year. A two-time All-Region and an All-CAA and All-Rookie honoree in her first three seasons, Vitola helped the Seahawks to their first CAA Championship and NCAA Regional berth in 2022. Primarily the Seahawks' leadoff hitter and A second baseman throughout her career, Vitola ranks in the program's top 10 all-time in four major offensive categories: batting average, hits, runs and stolen bases. In addition to her successful academic and athletic achievements, Vitola has volunteered with the Cape Fear Optimist Club, which organizes youth softball camps, helps unload Christmas trees and assists with an annual car show. She has also been involved in cleanup projects at Wrightsville Beach. “It is such a tremendous honor for Tayler to be named CAA Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year,”said UNCW head coach Ashley Wade .“She is the epitome of a student-athlete, diligently tackling her tough biology courses while consistently excelling on the field and making an impact in the local community. “Tayler leads by example in everything she does and we couldn't be more proud of the role model, leader, teammate and student she is. I know Tayler will make a positive impact wherever her passions take her the future.” Vitola is a member of the UNCW Honors College and will graduate with honors this spring. Vitola interned at the Environmental Alliance last summer, where she wrote case studies and participated in sampling, drilling and marking lands identified as non-functional due to contamination from heavy industrial use, with the intention of helping remediate the sites for the benefit of area in which they were discovered. She has also volunteered with the Cape Fear River Watch and helped clean up polluted areas. Vitola has developed a passion for environmental justice issues and plans to apply to law school after completing her studies at UNCW. Vitola will receive a $1,000 stipend and a crystal award for her achievement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uncwsports.com/news/2024/4/3/softball-caa-names-vitola-2023-24-caa-female-scholar-athlete-of-the-year.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos