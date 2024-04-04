Within the college football Super League, a powerful group has the idea to fix a dead system

One league that oversees the highest level of college football. No more conferences as we know them. Playoff berths are decided solely on the field. Promotion and relegation for smaller schools. Players are paid directly. NIL and the transfer portal, managed.

A group of influential leaders want this all to happen quickly and they present it as the best path forward for a sport they believe needs to be saved.

Several college presidents, Roger Goodell's first lieutenant at the NFL and some of the sport's top executives have devised a plan that outsiders are calling a Super League to completely transform college football, those involved with the group College Sports Tomorrow (CST) said. The Athletics. Although the plan has aroused skepticism within current sports institutions, the people behind the ideas believe they should be implemented.

The current model for governing and managing college athletics is dead, Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud said The Athletics during an interview.

West Virginia President Gordon Gee added: We are in an existential crisis.

Syverud and Gee are part of CST, a 20-person group that also includes Brian Rolapp, the NFL's No. 2 executive, David Blitzer, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, and lead organizer Len Perna of TurnkeyZRG, the search firm that employs nearly all of the top conference commissioners. place, belong. including most recently Big Tens Tony Petitti.

They are trying to implement a drastic new system that would replace the NCAA and the College Football Playoff and possibly provide a solution to the hurricane of current and future lawsuits targeting the business of the sport, plus the NIL and transfer portal problems they believe they have endangered university athletics as a whole.

The current CST roster would create a system that would have the top 70 programs from all members of the five former major conferences, plus Notre Dame and new ACC member SMU as permanent members and include all 130-plus FBS universities .

The perpetual members would be in seven divisions of 10 teams, joined by an eighth division of teams promoted from the second tier.

The more than fifty teams from the second division would be given the opportunity to work their way up to the higher division, creating a promotion system similar to the structure in European football leagues. The 70 regular teams would never be in danger of going down, while the second division would have the incentive to be promoted and relegated.

The playoffs would not require a selection committee, as the eight division winners and eight top-level wild cards would advance to the postseason. The wild card spots would be determined by record and tiebreakers, just like the NFL.

CST borrows ideas from leagues like the NFL, Premier League and MLS to create a system they believe would deliver greater television value and sustainability. It is no coincidence that some of the most influential members have direct ties to these leagues.

So far the group has struggled to gain traction over which schools would play in their proposed Super League. The ACC board of directors heard a presentation from the group in February. However, planned dinners with administrators from the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 were all canceled. Spokespeople for the Big Ten and SEC said commissioners Petitti and Greg Sankey, respectively, have not met with the Pernas group.

Leagues have been hesitant, canceling meetings to avoid upsetting their current broadcast partners, including ESPN and Fox, according to an executive briefed on the commissioner's thoughts.

The main obstacles facing this new venture are the billions of dollars in TV deals that all the top conferences have signed with the major networks: ESPN/ABC, Fox, NBC and CBS. The FBS conferences recently signed a six-year, $7.8 billion extension with ESPN for exclusive rights to the expanded College Football Playoff.

The Big Tens deals run through the 2029-30 season, the Big 12s run through 2030-31 and the SEC's exclusive deal with ESPN runs through 2033-34. A TV executive called the idea that there is much more idle money in the market naive. One CST executive said the major networks with existing deals would likely have to buy into the scheme before it could go to the open market in the 2030s.



Concerns about college football's business model have sparked a new wave of conversations about the shape of the sport's future. (Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Universities would own a percentage of the league, a model derived from the MLS, where it was conceived by former president Mark Abbott, who is involved with CST. Unlike the football league, the revenue distribution would not be evenly distributed among all competitors, as top brands like Alabama and Notre Dame would receive a larger share of the financial pie. CST believes there would be added value in negotiating TV deals as one entity and creating broadcast windows that make more sense, similar to the NFL's approach.

While the CST model would eliminate the old conference structure for football, it would create a single entity to negotiate with a future union that would represent the players on the NIL, transfer portal and salary structure rules. This embrace of collective bargaining could allow the country to avoid the antitrust issues that have limited the NCAA's ability to enforce its own rules.

The only way to solve the problem is to find a solution that is legally defensible, politically acceptable, commercially sensible and able to partner with student athletes in a way that is truly good for them, Perna said. The Athletics.

College administrators are particularly concerned about the House v. NCAA class action lawsuit in Northern California, which demands that athletes be denied revenue before the 2021 rule changes. If the plaintiffs are successful, the NCAA and its power conferences could face billions in damages . The House case is one of several potentially crippling federal antitrust cases involving athletes' employment rights and NIL compensation.

“I really think conferences in the NCAA have a very high chance of going bankrupt in the near future because of the lawsuits, both the lawsuits that are coming to court soon and the lawsuits that will follow,” Syverud said.

Perna started the project three years ago and is seen as its figurehead. His role at Turnkey has given him good connections in college sports.

According to two executives briefed on the proposal, one reason the FBS commissioners themselves imposed a March 15 deadline last month to approve the six-year extension of the College Football Playoff was to deflect pressure from CST. During the day The AthleticsIn the reporting, executives involved in college football asked: What do you know about the Perna/Rolapp group? They raised concerns about what might be formulated, along with doubt about why this group would be the one to solve the complex problems facing the NCAA.

While critics in the media and college sports who have heard about CST have warned about private equity involvement, Perna emphasized that this is not a money-making venture for the individuals in his group. He said CST initially raised money to pay for costs incurred, but declined to say how much. The plan is for the new format to generate more revenue, based on the premise that more TV money can be generated in a model similar to the NFL's TV lineup.

We looked at something big enough to give everyone an opportunity to compete, and that translates to about 70 schools, Syverud said. That also creates content that is more valuable, so it generates the resources to do more of the things that college presidents think are important to college sports. It's not like the money to do what's right for our college athletes in football just comes out of nowhere. It has to be generated somehow. That is also what we are trying to find out.

Several prominent college leaders have spoken bluntly in recent months about a future in which schools pay their players directly. Private equity financing could provide schools with an influx of capital to address these legal issues and competitively compensate their athletes, in exchange for a stake in the schools' athletics operations.

A top college football executive claimed that CST is trying to buy college football. CST countered that it is merely trying to create a system for football that would in turn result in the finances needed for non-revenue generating sports to survive and thrive. Under the plans, the non-football sports would remain in their current conference structure.

Athletes need to get paid and will get paid, Syverud said. Most of the rules against paying athletes, including some that are still in effect, are likely to end up in court. We will have to support women's sports and Olympic sports and we will have to have competitiveness and some methods to have a sensible labor structure. Nevertheless, I think you need a more centralized national college league.

CST is not the only one looking for solutions. As a prime example, the SEC and Big Ten, football's two most powerful conferences, have formed an advisory alliance focused on a sustainable future for college sports. At least one school, Florida State, has been actively exploring its own private equity partnership.

Rolapp's involvement with CST has raised eyebrows. He was the mastermind behind the NFL's current $110 billion TV deals and is wanted for jobs as a top college commissioner. While it is in the NFL's best interest to have a strong feeder system for college football, executives aware of Rolapp's role emphasize that the league is not involved. Rolapp declined to comment.

CST leaders insist their intentions are pure and they are in a hurry to get started. An avalanche of legal activity could dramatically increase the chances that their plan or something like it could hold up. Even before that day of possible fundamental change, CST wants to lead from the front, not the back.

Speed ​​is our friend, Gee said. We don't have much time to waste.

(Top image: John Bradford for The Athletics; Photos: iStock)