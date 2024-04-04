'I want to make DC the capital of professional women's sports'





Ted Leonsis would like to bring a women's hockey team to DC. The majority shareholder of Monumental Sports & Entertainment made the revelation in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin as the two chatted about the rise of women's sports on the Global Sports Leadership Conference on Kiawah Island. “What I would like to do is make Washington DC the capital of women's professional sports,” Leonsis continued Squawbox. “I could see us one day replicating what we did at Monumental and we could have a women's hockey team, we could have women's baseball teams, we could have women's volleyball teams. I think the whole platform [of womens sports] ready to explode.” While DC has yet to land a team, the Capitals have hosted multiple PWHPA (Professional Womens Hockey Players Association) events. In 2022, MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the team's practice facility, hosted a stop on the PWHPA's Dream Gap tour. A year later they hosted again as the PWHPA Showcase came to townwith which big names such as Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin entered the Capitals ice. The only functioning North American women's professional hockey league, the PWHL, currently consists of just six teams after the start of its inaugural season in January. The competition has been a success so far and the idea of ​​expansion People talk about “inevitable” as recently as last month. Much of that talk came after the PWHL franchises from Toronto and Montreal set a new women's hockey attendance record of 19,285 when they played at the Maple Leafs' Scotiabank Arena in February. PWHL teams have played neutral field games in both Pittsburgh and Detroit this season as part of what has been dubbed “Takeover Weekend.” More games in other markets to be determined are expected to be announced before next season. Leonsis' comments aired just a day after Iowa and LSU faced off in the NCAA women's basketball tournament and averaged 12.3 million viewers for ESPN, the largest TV audience ever for a women's basketball game in the US. “It's definitely the growth share of the moment: women's sports,” Leonsis said. “We've been a supporter, we're one of the longest-standing WNBA owners. We own part of the WNBA by owning an NBA team and then by owning the WNBA team itself. We then participated in the investment at the competition level, so we really believe in it.” As several versions of a professional women's hockey league have developed over the past decade, the nation's capital has never hosted its own team. The city, transformed by Alex Ovechkin into a real hockey market, could be a fantastic landing spot for a franchise.

