Two for two – Branton and Trotman are named Athletes of the Year





For the second year in a row, the Female and Male Athlete of the Year awards went to King's student-athletes Shona Branton and Treye Trotman, respectively, as part of the annual Mustangs Awards. Branton, a fourth-year Social Sciences student, received the Female Athlete of the Year award for her achievements in women's swimming and Trotman, a second-year BMOS student with an honors specialization in Finance and Administration, received the Male Athlete of the Year award for his achievements in men's wrestling. Branton and Trotman were recognized at the 2024 Mustangs Awards, held at Western's Alumni Hall on April 3, 2024. Branton and Trotman joined four other King's student-athletes to be recognized as Team MVPs. The Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards recognize student-athletes who have achieved outstanding success this year and are representing the West at the provincial and/or national level. “I'm super happy (to win the award) and with the season I had this year. The other two nominees were just incredible and had incredible seasons. It's just amazing to win this award,” Branton said. In January, Branton hit the road a new western record with a finishing time of 1:05.70 in the 100m breaststroke in the Mustangs Dual Meet with the University of Toronto. That same month, she traveled to the Luxembourg Euro Meet as part of Team Ontario. In a field that included Olympic gold medalists and reigning world champions, she swam to a personal best of 1:07.10 in the preliminary rounds of the 100-meter breaststroke and then improved on that with a time of 1:06.59 in the final. With her results in Luxembourg, Branton established herself as a contender in the women's 100m breaststroke at the Canadian Olympic Trials later this year. She also ranks sixth among all-time Canadian performers in the women's 100-meter breaststroke. At the U SPORTS Swimming Championships in March, Branton won four medals (two gold medals in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, silver in the 200m breaststroke and bronze as part of the 4x100m medley relay) and was named Female Swimmer of the Meet. Trotman says receiving the award is proof that “if you show up all the time and work hard, the hard work will be worth it in the end, so just keep going and doing your best.” Trotman, the No. 1 wrestler in U Sports, also repeated as Male Athlete of the Year. Trotman took the gold medal in the 57 kg division the Guelph Open the end of January. He had a 3-0 record with two wins by technical superiority (10-0 and 11-1), and one win by pin. He also won gold in the men's 57 kg weight class at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Wrestling Championships in February and at the U sports wrestling championshipsheld March 1 in Guelph. Savaughn Magnaye-Jones '23 was nominated for the Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy. This award is presented annually to the male student-athlete who has made the greatest contribution to intercollegiate athletics within the university. Magnaye-Jones was named 1st Team All-Canadian for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. He received a Purple Blanket at the 82nd Annual Mustang Awards on April 6, 2023. The ceremony recognized all Mustangs team members, including those named as Team MVPs: Shona Branton – Women's Swimming

Andrew Bruder – Men's Hockey

Ibrahem Saadi – Men's Football

Elizabeth Schori – Women's Rugby

Manik Singh – Men's Table Tennis

Treye Trotman – Men's Wrestling Congratulations to all of King's student-athletes who were honored as part of the Mustangs Awards. Visit our Athletics page to learn more about how King's is home to more than 160 student-athletes. Photo credit: Brandon VandeCaveye/Western Mustangs

